Morgan Stanley Is Warning Of A 'POWERFULLY NEGATIVE REACTION' If FOMC Disappoints

Morgan Stanley strategist Greg Peters is nervous about tomorrow’s FOMC statement:



“As we head toward this week’s FOMC statement, investors are quite nervous and reluctant to be short, with many of their hedges taken off. Thus, if investors get hit with disappointing news over the next couple of days, we could see a powerfully negative reaction in the markets.“

See also: The big open secret about operation twist >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.