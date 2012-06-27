Morgan Stanley's Amazing Presentation On The State Of Everything That's Important In The World

Photo: NASA

Morgan Stanley Research regularly puts out a note calls its Global Debates Playbook, which looks at the bull and bear case on a variety of asset classes.Through its Twitter account the firm made the latest playbook available for the public.



In it, the firm looks at the US, Europe, China, other emerging markets, and a whole range of asset classes.

Morgan Stanley kindly let us republish a few of our favourite slides from the massive 53-slide presentation here.

The Global Economy: The bull case for global GDP growth is 4.2 per cent, the bear case is 2.7 per cent. U.S. Economy: The bull case is for GDP to grow 2.5 per cent, and the bear case is 1.7 per cent. The European Economy: The bull case for GDP is 0.5 per cent growth, while the bear case is a -1.5 per cent contraction. The Japanese Economy: The bull case calls for 2.8 per cent GDP growth, and the bear case for 0.6 per cent growth. Latin American Economies: The bull case is for 3.5 per cent growth, and the bear case calls for 2.0 per cent growth. The Indian Economy: The bull case calls for 6.3 per cent GDP growth, and the bear case for 4.8 per cent growth. US Equities: The bull case for the S&P 500 is growth to 1500, and the bear case is a fall to 957. European Equities: The bull case calls for the MSCI Europe index to hit 1250, and the bear case sees it at 625. Japanese Equities: The bull case has the Topix index reaching 1110, and the bear case has it falling to 770. Crude Oil: The bull case for oil sees it reaching $125/bbl, in the bear case it would be at $85/bbl at years end. If you prefer we map it out... Don't miss: The Fifteen Maps That Explain The World

