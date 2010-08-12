Morgan Stanley: Here Are Four Reasons Why You Should Ignore The Slow-Down

Richard Berner at Morgan Stanley reminds investors that the U.S. slow-down was expected to happen, given the sharp rebound during 2009.



Despite the slow-down being a bit more severe than people thought it would be, he believes that extrapolating this to mean an even further U.S. slow-down is the wrong conclusion.

Morgan Stanley:

Don’t extrapolate slower growth. There’s no mistaking the slowing in incoming US economic indicators, ranging from past consumer spending and income to employment and forward-looking orders. And we are mindful of the downside risks to growth, noted below. But extrapolating the recent deceleration in the economy into still-slower growth would be a mistake, in our view. Instead, we see a moderate pickup ahead, with the 2Q downshift marking the transition to a period of unspectacular 3-3.5% growth.

He believes that growth will actually pick-up going forward, and that there are four factors which will drive this:

The current deceleration in economic activity, in our view, is largely a reaction to the spring shock from the European sovereign credit crisis. That shock had a bigger impact on US growth than we thought earlier this year, because it triggered a sudden, temporary tightening in financial conditions and increased uncertainty about the sustainability of global growth.

In contrast, the easing in financial conditions and three other factors are likely to promote modest improvement in 2H:

1. Financial conditions have eased, with the capital markets opening again and risk appetite returning. High yield and investment grade corporate spreads widened significantly this spring, but rates have since declined in absolute terms to record lows. Conventional 30-year mortgage rates have plunged by 70bp. The dollar on a broad-trade-weighted basis has reversed its spring rally. And stock prices have improved since their swoon since April.

2. Global growth is still hearty. For example, it appears that the Chinese economy has slowed in response to restraints on lending and tighter monetary policy. But we estimate that it is slowing from 10% this year to 9.5% in 2011 – still strong. So, while net exports sliced as much as 3.2 percentage points from 2Q US growth, according to revised data, we think they are poised to improve dramatically. Exports remain strong, rising at a 10.3% annual rate, despite weak agricultural exports. The drought in Russia and bumper US farm inventories will probably combine to boost farm exports in 2H. More important, the 35% annualized merchandise import surge in 2Q was a temporary anomaly, in our view. The jump in oil imports seems to reflect one-time offloading of crude cargoes from ships on the water to tank farms, and the estimated surge in consumer and automotive imports probably will unwind quickly, as it far outpaced the swing in inventories and final sales.

3. Modest but sustainable gains in domestic demand. A significant slowing in domestic final demand is underway from 2Q’s 4.1% clip; indeed, we see it correcting to just over 2% in the second half. But that lower pace should be more than sustainable. Among the reasons:

*Despite tepid July employment data, gains in the work-week and wages seem likely to yield 3% annualized gains in real disposable income in 2H; that is sufficient to sustain both 2- 2.5% consumer spending growth and a further rise in the personal saving rate. Indeed, sharp (2pp) upward revisions to the personal saving rate over the past two years to 6.2% hint that consumers have rebuilt saving and balance sheets by paying and writing down debt by more than previously thought. Consequently, the headwind to consumer spending from such deleveraging is a smaller risk to the outlook as consumers can spend more of their income in 2H.

*The extension of unemployment insurance benefits and aid to state and local governments, restoring $60 billion in temporarily suspended fiscal stimulus, should add to jobs, incomes and confidence. For example, state and local governments can now use the funds to rehire the 48,000 workers furloughed in July as the fiscal year began. Moreover, we expect that Congress will agree to extend many, if not all, of the tax provisions that expire on December 31 for one year. While that could generate medium-term uncertainty about tax policy, it should avoid near-term fiscal drag.

*Profit margins have yet to peak, providing wherewithal for capital spending, and companies have begun to invest to replace worn-out and obsolete equipment in a sustainable way.

*Finally, infrastructure spending, the last part of the fiscal stimulus enacted in 2009, is now gathering steam. Double- digit spending gains for infrastructure should offset any further weakness in local government hiring.

4. The inventory cycle is not over. Outsized contributions to output from inventory accumulation are unlikely, but inventories are now lean in relation to sales. Although just-in-time inventory management techniques promote a secular decline in inventory-sales ratios, if we’re close to right that overall final sales (including net exports) run at a 3% rate, inventories will fall too low in some industries unless production steps up in tandem. As further evidence, the ISM manufacturing customer inventory index at 40 is well below historical norms.

(Via Morgan Stanley, Richard Berner, Growth Pickup Coming But Fed Exit Postponed, 11 August 2010)

