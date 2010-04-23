Morgan Stanley: Forget Decoupling, It's Still The US Consumer That Controls The World Economy

Some good thoughts from Morgan Stanley analyst Sophia Drossos on the tight link between Asian and US economies, and implicitly why you should be freaked out if Mr. and Mrs. American consumer ever tire of spending..



The main message from the BoC and other central banks

seems to be that the external environment is becoming more

positive as the drivers of the global recovery broaden out.

Increasing strength in the US economy is augmenting the

strong growth observed in EM, suggesting more durable

prospects for the global economy. The influence of improved

US growth can be seen indirectly in some of its trading

partners. Indeed, the rebound in Canada, Mexico and AXJ

economies hints that the US economy may have more

forward momentum than many currently believe. Decoupling

was disproved during the financial market crisis as EM

economies succumbed to the growth slowdown in the

developed world. If decoupling didn’t hold on the way down,

why should it hold on the way back up?

Though it is true that Asian growth has led the global

economy out of the recent recession, historically, AXJ growth

is very tied to US growth too. As Exhibit 1 shows, AXJ growth

has a strong relationship with US growth. Strong trade ties

between the two regions help to explain a significant portion

of this, as US consumption fuels the Asian production cycle.

This point is underscored by the strong relationship between

AXJ exports and US GDP. It is notable that industrial

production (YoY basis) in some of the US’ main trading

partners has rebounded to pre-recession levels. Given this

production is typically bound for developed markets, and the

US comprises the largest part of that, circumstantial evidence

of the improvement in the US economy continues to mount

(Exhibit 2).

Our US economics team projects US GDP at 3.25% this year,

strong enough to trigger Fed rate hikes in Q3. While many

market participants continue to doubt the sustainability of the

US recovery, the circumstantial evidence is building. In that

vein a repricing of US growth and interest rate differentials is

likely. Long USD/JPY (target 109 by end-2010) and short

EUR/USD (target 1.24 by end-2010) offer good ways to

position for an upside surprise in US growth prospects. In

addition, we suggest going long currencies with strong trade

ties to the US, such as MXN and CAD. We still favour long

CAD vs short AUD given that the global growth engine is

likely to be increasingly powered by the US economy rather

than Asia this year. With a lot of good news priced into AUD,

it is likely to cede ground to CAD.

