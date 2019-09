What happens after governments go trillions into debt to rescue their banking systems? The governments themselves collapse. It’s what Niall Ferguson has been warning about. It’s the lesson that Roubini sees in Dubai.



And now Morgan Stanley, in a new report about the upcoming slog, reminds us of some history.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.