Morgan Stanley Firing 750-1000 Today--Source

A well-placed source tells us that Morgan Stanley is in the process of axing 750-1000 employees in a global workforce cut today.



Based on a Reuters report out of Tokyo, it seems the firings began there (hazard of running a global operation). We suspect they will now follow the sun around the world.

Quote from a Morgan Stanley spokesperson in Tokyo:

“The firm is engaged in an ongoing process of assessing its personnel needs in light of overall market conditions, business priorities and individual performance.”

A recruiter put it more graphically:

“They were marching people out the door today.”

