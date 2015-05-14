Morgan Stanley just got hit with another fine for bad behaviour

Morgan Stanley has been fined $US2 million (£1.27 million) by US regulators for sloppy reporting of its short selling, the process of betting companies’ shares will fall.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said in a statement that the investment bank failed to accurately report billions of shares worth of short positions over a period of six years and also failed to put in place a proper supervisory system.

FINRA’s executive VP for market regulation Thomas Gira said: “It is imperative that this information be timely and accurately reported. Similarly, a fundamental requirement for compliance with the short sale rule is that firms properly track their short positions.”

Morgan Stanley neither admitted nor denied the charges as part of the settlement with FINRA.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.