Morgan Stanley Fined For Not Disclosing Relationships With Companies In Analyst Reports

In a number of analyst reports published by the bank, Morgan Stanley didn’t disclose the relationships it had to the companies they were reporting on, says the Wall Street Journal.



The fine is for offending the rule that banks publishing analyst reports (most do frequently) are required by FINRA regulations to disclose any relationships that its reporting analysts or the bank have with the company they’re reporting on.

FINRA’s rule prevents analysts from writing positive reports about a company they own stock in. Even if the analyst reported on the company objectively, someone could note the conflict of interest and put the analyst and company in a compromising legal situation. The Wall Street Journal says Morgan Stanley offended the rule 3 ways:

They did not disclose that one of its analysts or one of his or her relatives owned securities in some conflicting company(ies)

They didn’t disclose when it received banking revenue from these companies (they were a client)

They didn’t disclose that they were managing a company’s stock offering

And did it almost 7,000 times over:

Morgan Stanley failed to disclose accurate information about the firm’s relationships with those companies it covered in more than 6,500 equity research reports. In addition, relevant disclosures also weren’t made for 84 public appearances of its research analysts.

The WSJ didn’t mention the offending analyst(s) by name, but they just (in part) cost Morgan Stanley almost a million dollars (FINRA fined Morgan Stanley $800,000).

Not that it was on purpose – Morgan Stanley actually found out first, and brought the issue to FINRA’s attention in the first place. The ban said in a statement that it was “pleased to settle this issue.”

