MORGAN STANLEY: Facebook's Video Ads Will Generate $US1 Billion In 2014 Even Though They Don't Exist Yet [THE BRIEF]

Morgan Stanley released a report estimating that Facebook’s highly anticipated video ads, which will play in the news feed, will generate $US1 billion in 2014. Note: the video ads don’t even exist yet. The report continues that said ads could produce $US6.5 billion in 2020.

Carnival Cruises, known for a series of ill-fated voyages, picked Omnicom’s PHD to lead its media duties. It had been with Havas Media since 2008.

Edible Arrangements selected The Richards Group as its agency of record.

Hill Holliday hired Graham Ritchie, most recently at Publicis Mojo Group in Australia and New Zealand, as its new chief strategy officer.

The Guardian looks at what Twitter’s new retargeting service means for user privacy.

Citibank is optimising a retargeting campaign so that it can drive up credit card signups in Malaysia.

There are good branded Instagram posts, and there are incredibly boring branded Instagram posts. These are the latter. Yawn.

Young & Rubicam will lead global marketing efforts for the Special Olympics through 2015.

How bad is fake web traffic?

