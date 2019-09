Morgan Stanley Executive Follows James Gorman's Advice And 'Just Leaves'

that Morgan Stanley’s head of emerging markets and foreign exchange, Stephen Mettler, is leaving the firm.



The departure just one day after CEO James Gorman had these¬†harsh words for employees concerned about low pay:¬†“I say listen, you’re naive, read the newspaper, number one. Number two, if you put your compensation in a one year context to define your overall level of happiness, you’ve got a problem which is much bigger than the job. Three, if you’re really unhappy, just leave. I mean, life’s too short.”

However, Carney writes that a source at Morgan Stanley claims Mettler’s departure is a “‘not necessarily’ related to Gorman’s comments or compensation matters.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.