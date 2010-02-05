Morgan Stanley: Even We Can't Believe How Fast The Euro Has unravelled

Morgan Stanley’s (MS) currency analysts have been bearish on the euro for some time, but even they are stunned by the speed at which everything is unravelling, and now they’re downgrading it further



Having reached some of our targets earlier than anticipated,

we have made some changes to our currency forecasts

mainly centered around the euro. We now forecast EUR/USD

to fall to 1.24 by year-end from 1.32 previously. We have also

lowered our EUR/GBP forecast following the Bank of

England’s move to pause its QE program. We see EUR/GBP

at 0.83 by year-end and GBP/USD at 1.49.

Our global currency outlook for 2010 had one major theme

which was a reversal in the “punish the printer” theme. Our

thesis for currencies in 2010 was that the huge excess

liquidity conditions that prevailed in 2009 and drove many

currencies into misalignment would reverse in 2010 as central

banks withdraw liquidity and the US economy outperforms.

We expected exchange rates to move back towards fair

value.

They continue:

Downgrading Our Outlook for the Euro

We are becoming increasingly concerned about the prospects

for the euro. As Exhibit 4 shows the trade-weighted euro is

overvalued by around 19% according to our models and a fall

towards fair value would seem appropriate from here. The

euro’s overvaluation has perhaps contributed to the growing

strains within the Euro area as some of the weaker

economies would presumably have had weak currencies

through the crisis without the common currency.

However, owing to the ECB’s “passive” QE policy, the euro

has benefitted as the market punished the “active” printers

(USD and GBP) in 2009. We define “active” printers as those

who expanded their balance sheets by buying assets whereas

the ECB supplied liquidity through tenders allowing the market

to determine the demand for funds. The ECB’s exit strategy is

therefore less complex, which is partially why the euro

strengthened last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.