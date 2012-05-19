Morgan Stanley Answers The 11 Biggest Questions About The JPMorgan's Huge Trading Loss

James Dimon talks to reporters after participating in a Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission hearing on Capitol Hill.

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Morgan Stanley’s top banking analyst Betsy Graseck just released an excellent report titled The $X Billion Question, which evaluates JPMorgan and the CIO unit that has reportedly lost over $2 billion on some bad trades.Morgan goes through to look in depth at what the group was trading, what the performance of the unit should look like going forward, and how big of an affect the ongoing loss will have on both the bank and the rest of the industry.



Her report included an FAQ which we highlight here.

