Morgan Stanley Answers The 11 Biggest Questions About The JPMorgan's Huge Trading Loss

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Morgan Stanley’s top banking analyst Betsy Graseck just released an excellent report titled The $X Billion Question, which evaluates JPMorgan and the CIO unit that has reportedly lost over $2 billion on some bad trades.Morgan goes through to look in depth at what the group was trading, what the performance of the unit should look like going forward, and how big of an affect the ongoing loss will have on both the bank and the rest of the industry.
Her report included an FAQ which we highlight here.
All in, Graseck estimates a $5.2b of pre-tax hedge losses, of which $3.25b is recognised in Q2.
Source: Morgan Stanley
Graseck bases this from reports from WSJ, NYTimes, Bloomberg
1) Bought protection on the 2012 IG9
2) Sold protection on 2017 IG9
3) Bought protection on High Yield Index
Source: Morgan Stanley
Spreads on IG9 2012s are up 20% QTD. Spreads on IG9 2017s have widened 36% QTD.
Source: Morgan Stanley
Graseck estimates that it generated $6.2b in earnings in the past 2 years, while generated losses from 2005 to 2008.
Source: Morgan Stanley
CEO Jamie Dimon is expected to speak at an industry conference at 9:30am, Monday, May 21.
Source: Morgan Stanley
Graseck expects to the CIO portfolio to trade more plain vanilla securities. Earnings are expected to decline to about 2% of JPM earnings.
Source: Morgan Stanley
'The CIO office invests JPM's excess deposits...Corporate Treasury manages liquidity for the firm'
Source: Morgan Stanley
The CIO invests mostly in mortgage-backed securities.
Source: Morgan Stanley
Average Value-at-Risk rose to $129m in Q1. VaR averaged $59m from 1Q10 to 4Q11.
Source: Morgan Stanley
'We expect greater regulatory scrutiny and likely more plain vanilla CIO investment.'
Source: Morgan Stanley
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.