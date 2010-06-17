Morgan Stanley Explains European Banks Were Perversely Incentivized To Load Up On The Shoddiest Sovereign Debt

For those who believe European banks aren’t dangerously exposed to periphery nations’ sovereign debt, here’s yet another counter argument.



Morgan Stanley’s Joachim Fels shows the extent to which European banks have loaded up on government debt, and describes how they were perversely incentived by Basel II rules and the European Central Bank providing them nearly unlimited liquidity at just 1%:

Morgan Stanley:

Rather than raising capital more aggressively in the markets or through the various national TARP-like programmes that European governments had put in place, they were playing the carry game – borrow short from the central bank at near-zero interest rates and buy longer-dated, higher-yielding assets – hoping that this would restore profitability and thus allow them to generate capital internally over time. As private sector credit demand tanked due to the recession and lending to the private sector seemed too risky anyway while purchasing

European government bonds didn’t require any capital underlay under Basel II, banks piled into seemingly safe governments bonds, and especially into the higher-yielding ones of peripheral EMU member states such as Greece. As Exhibit 1 illustrates, according to ECB statistics, euro area monetary and financial institutions (MFIs) bought a cumulative €420 billion of government bonds since October 2008.

At least in the U.S. banks were pushed to find new equity capital. Europe seems to have kicked the can down the road in an even more exaggerated way than the U.S.:

…and governments… Virtually free liquidity from the ECB for the banks also provided a nice windfall gain – both politically and financially – for euro area governments. Politically, it appeared to reduce the need to inject more capital into struggling public and private banks, which was a tough sell to a critical electorate and, in countries like Germany and Spain, difficult to push through with the cash-strapped regional or local governments who own many of the public sector banks. This contrasts sharply with the hands-on approach in the US, where bank stress-tests and the following forced capital injections through the TARP into the banks addressed the underlying solvency issues directly.

So get ready for the crisis to move towards core European nations, due to concerns about their banks.

We believe that banks will continue to be addicted to ECB liquidity and governments will be less rather than more aggressive on fiscal tightening now that an emergency fund is in place that will lend at subsidised interest rates and will be guaranteed by all EMU members (except those borrowing from the facility). Thus, the crisis looks likely to migrate from the periphery into the core, and the recent widening of bond yield spreads between the core countries may well be a first sign of this happening. And if the crisis migrates to the core, this could well put the whole euro project at risk, an outcome that we have been worrying about for quite some time

(Via Morgan Stanley, The Lure of Liquidity, Joachim Fels, 16 June 2010)

