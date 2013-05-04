Why Financial Crises Happen Over And Over Again

Here are two interesting charts presented by economist Joachim Fels at Morgan Stanley’s Macro Ideas & Insights Forum in London.



They show the “CRIC” cycle and how it has rolled in Europe.

Basically, complacency begets a crisis, which begets a response, which begets improvement, which begets complacency. And it all starts over again.

Morgan StanleyAs it relates to Europe:

Morgan Stanley

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.