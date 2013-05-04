Why Financial Crises Happen Over And Over Again

Here are two interesting charts presented by economist Joachim Fels at Morgan Stanley’s Macro Ideas & Insights Forum in London.
They show the “CRIC” cycle and how it has rolled in Europe.
Basically, complacency begets a crisis, which begets a response, which begets improvement, which begets complacency. And it all starts over again.
Morgan StanleyAs it relates to Europe:
Morgan Stanley
