Morgan Stanley: Euro Has Way More To Fall, Eurozone Breakup Odds Are Real

Today’s bout of optimism notwithstanding, Morgan Stanley (MS) remains very bearish on the euro, forecasting big declines to come.



Here’s Stephen Hull

We have made some changes to our currency forecasts,

expecting the dollar to strengthen further in 2010. Having

reached our 1.24 target in EUR/USD, we now expect a

decline to 1.16 by year-end and for the euro to trade at a

discount to fair value (1.17) in early 2011, reaching a trough

around 1.12 before recovering later in the year.

Why?

The shift from the initial fiscal problem in the

periphery (Greece) has now become a fiscal problem for core

Europe; more importantly for the euro, it has also undermined

the credibility of the ECB. The ECB’s priority has not been to

focus on the euro as a store of value but has shifted to

helping stabilise the situation. Its role as lender of last resort

has been fully tested and arguably its independence

undermined now that it is buying government bonds to help

ease Europe’s debt problem. There is little doubt in our minds

now that through this crisis there is growing evidence that the

euro is no longer a hard currency like the deutschemark but

something softer. If this is true then those that hold euros

might be less willing to hold them and, as Exhibit 5 shows,

investors – especially central banks and equity investors –

have bought significant amounts of euros since its inception in

1999.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

Separately, Morgan Stanley’s Joachim Fils writes:

To be clear, we neither advocate a EUR break-up nor is this

our main scenario. However, the risk that it happens is far

from negligible and the consequences for financial markets

would be severe. Given recent developments, a break-up

scenario has clearly become more likely, for two reasons.

First, the lesson for other euro area members from the Greek

bail-out package is that no matter how badly you violate the

SGP guidelines, financial help will be forthcoming, if push

comes to shove. This introduces a serious moral hazard

problem into the European equation. Fiscal slippage in other

countries has now become more rather than less likely in our

view.

Second, the ECB’s climb-down on its collateral rules

regarding lower-rated bonds, which ensures that Greek

government bonds will still be eligible as collateral in ECB

tenders beyond 2010, adds to this moral hazard problem and

confirms that the ECB is not immune to political

considerations and pressures.

