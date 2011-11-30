MORGAN STANLEY: This Is What The Euro Economy Will Do In 2012 And 2013

Morgan Stanley’s Global Economics Team led by Joachim Fels recently released their updated global economic outlook for 2012 and 2013.



“[W]e cut our 2012 global GDP forecast further from 3.8% to 3.5%, taking growth below its long-term average,” said the analysts. “Our biggest downward revisions are in the euro area, where we think the economy has now entered recession.”

Included in their report is a detailed forecast for the euro area economy. Regarding their base case scenario:

Our base case assumes that European governments make a big step towards fiscal integration soon that stabilizes confidence, and that US Congress extends most of this year’s stimulus. Against the backdrop of recent policy mistakes, these assumptions may seem heroic. Failure on these fronts would risk a full-blown recession in the US and Europe, with global GDP growth falling below the 2.5% recession threshold. And if the euro were to break up (still a tail event, in our view, but a fatter one) the Great Recession of 2008/09 would pale in comparison to what would unfold, in our view.

The full report provides a detailed break-down of base, bear, and bull case scenarios for the Euro area economy.

