Morgan Stanley told staff they can use Airbnb after a bunch of young employees asked

Airbnb just won some business with Morgan Stanley.

On Monday, the global investment bank announced to staff it would allow all employees to use Airbnb Business Travel for work-related travel as part of its corporate travel policy, according to people familiar with the matter.

Airbnb Business Travel is a feature offered by the apartment-sharing service to employees of participating companies.

It provides transparency to travel managers in terms of expenses paid, and saves employees from having to file for those expenses.

Morgan Stanley employees — particularly the younger ones — are huge fans of Airbnb, according to people at the firm, and had expressed interest in using its services for work travel.

The firm, meanwhile, is interested in providing its staff with flexible travel options, according to the people.

The travel tie-up also solidifies Morgan Stanley’s relationship with one of the hottest tech companies around.

In December, Airbnb confirmed it had raised close to $1.5 billion in its latest funding round, valuing the company at $25.5 billion.

Also on Monday, it was reported that Morgan Stanley’s high-net-worth clients would be able to invest in ride-sharing app Uber’s latest fundraising round, which values that company at $62.5 billion.

NOW WATCH: Segway just unveiled their hoverboard killer and it features a robot butler



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.