Morgan Stanley's 60 Second Guide To The State Of Emerging Markets

Emerging markets have become a significant portion of many investor’s portfolios, as the search for yield takes buyers to every corner of the Earth.



But that search for yield has impacted many markets, including sovereign debt which is such a central concern in the world right now.

It may be time to reconsider bond investments in emerging markets, according to Morgan Stanley.

Right now, sovereign credit is a central worry. Morgan Stanley maintains its bearish outlook on the asset class. Source: Morgan Stanley There are some markets, however, that should be expected to outperform. Those, according to Morgan Stanley, include Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Source: Morgan Stanley Weakness in sovereign debt markets has not discouraged investors from over weighting emerging markets. Investors are largely overexposed to emerging markets, in the search for yield. Source: Morgan Stanley New debt, however, is not coming to market in large quantities. Issuance from the emerging markets is down, which may lead investors to look elsewhere. Source: Morgan Stanley Flows have been declining into both high yield and emerging market funds since early 2010. There has been a rapid move out of high yield, and emerging markets have started to decline as well. Source: Morgan Stanley Currency markets may offer more opportunity than debt markets. Morgan Stanley is not as bearish on the opportunities apparent in emerging market currencies. Source: Morgan Stanley There are some dramatic moves in currency markets being charted through 2011. The South African Rand looks like a standout. Source: Morgan Stanley Manufacturing in South Africa continues to grow. There needs to be some concern this is connected to demand for minerals and the impact of the World Cup on the economy. Source: Morgan Stanley And there is some concern the South African Rand is overvalued. But that doesn't halt MS from projecting its continued growth. Source: Morgan Stanley There are also some likely risers in Latin America These increases being charted against the U.S. dollar. Source: Morgan Stanley Now check out 12 charts that show a big Eastern European crisis coming. See the 12 charts, here >

