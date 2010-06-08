Morgan Stanley's 60 Second Guide To The State Of Emerging Markets

Emerging markets have become a significant portion of many investor’s portfolios, as the search for yield takes buyers to every corner of the Earth.
But that search for yield has impacted many markets, including sovereign debt which is such a central concern in the world right now.
It may be time to reconsider bond investments in emerging markets, according to Morgan Stanley.
Morgan Stanley maintains its bearish outlook on the asset class.
Source: Morgan Stanley
Those, according to Morgan Stanley, include Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
Source: Morgan Stanley
Weakness in sovereign debt markets has not discouraged investors from over weighting emerging markets.
Investors are largely overexposed to emerging markets, in the search for yield.
Source: Morgan Stanley
Issuance from the emerging markets is down, which may lead investors to look elsewhere.
Source: Morgan Stanley
There has been a rapid move out of high yield, and emerging markets have started to decline as well.
Source: Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley is not as bearish on the opportunities apparent in emerging market currencies.
Source: Morgan Stanley
The South African Rand looks like a standout.
Source: Morgan Stanley
There needs to be some concern this is connected to demand for minerals and the impact of the World Cup on the economy.
Source: Morgan Stanley
But that doesn't halt MS from projecting its continued growth.
Source: Morgan Stanley
These increases being charted against the U.S. dollar.
Source: Morgan Stanley
