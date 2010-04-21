Excellent Morgan Stanley Presentation On Why Nothing Is Going To Stop This Emerging Markets Rally

Morgan Stanley is bullish on emerging markets, and its obvious why when you check out their study of just how well performing they are against developed markets.



Credit inflows may tighten, but investment in the developing world is unlikely to see a massive downturn, as investors see risks declining, and opportunities broadening.

We’ve selected a few of the salient charts.

Check out why Morgan Stanley is so bullish on emerging markets >

Growth in emerging markets is and has been outpacing the developed world. Source: Morgan Stanley Money is going to continue to pour into emerging markets even if central banks tighten. Source: Morgan Stanley Capital flows into emerging markets may hit record levels in 2010. Source: Morgan Stanley Investment is now switching directions, as appetite for risk and confidence in emerging markets increase. Source: Morgan Stanley Emerging market currencies set to inflate as a result of heavy foreign direct investment. Source: Morgan Stanley Developed markets are getting hit by high levels of debt declining GDP growth. Source: Morgan Stanley Even sovereign ratings are growing for developed markets. Source: Morgan Stanley Progress is going to be made before a double dip, if it is to come. Source: Morgan Stanley Earnings per share growth is set to continue its steady rise for emerging markets economies. Source: Morgan Stanley While return on investment for emerging markets has decreased slightly, performance is increasing. Source: Morgan Stanley Money is still flowing into emerging markets, and it shows no signs of abating. Source: Morgan Stanley Opportunities may be present in underweight countries like Mexico and Indonesia. Source: Morgan Stanley

