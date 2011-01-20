After Goldman Flops, Morgan Stanley Crushes Its Earnings

New king of Wall Street!



Well, not yet, but Morgan Stanley just crushed its earnings estimates one day after rival Goldman Sachs flopped.

EPS of $.43 was well ahead of estimates.

Revenue of $7.8 billion was $500 million ahead of estimates, and this is key since its the revenue side where things have been weak for finance companies.

The stock is higher.

The question is whether management will see any of the dark clouds in terms of volume and economic uncertainty that Goldman Sachs talked about on its conference call.

