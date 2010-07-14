Morgan Stanley: Don't Worry, Last Months Big Worries Have Disappeared

Morgan Stanley have released a report detailing how last months big worries, Spain’s debt rollover and Hungary’s debt position, are now no longer of such a concern.



On the subject of Hungary, Morgan Stanley believes that the country is now likely to return to stability after last month’s event, and that it may be a good investment opportunity, with downside tail risk limited on its sovereign debt.

On Spain, Morgan Stanley see the signs of distress reducing for the country after the intense period of bank consolidation.

