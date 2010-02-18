Morgan Stanley: Don't Be Fooled, The Chinese Aren't Really Tightening Lending At All

Morgan Stanley weighs in on the much-talked about raising of the Chinese reserve requirement ratio.



The take of analyst Manoj Pradham? Contrary to what people around the world assumed, the People’s Bank of China isn’t really tightening at all — just managing liquidity.

Which measure of liquidity? To correctly interpret whether

central banks are really tightening policy or simply managing

liquidity, it is important to distinguish between funds within the

banking system and those that are available to private

individuals and institutions in the real economy (see “Liquidity

Liquidation?” The Global Monetary Analyst, January 27,

2010). When central banks drain an excess of funds within

the banking system, the operations usually leave behind

sufficient funds for the smooth functioning of interbank

borrowing/lending. There is therefore little impact on the cost

of funds for banks and consequently very little impact on the

real economy. It is when policy rates are raised that the real

economy is affected. Viewed from this perspective, it is clear

that excess funds, if allowed to stay within the banking

system, would in fact keep putting downward pressure on

interbank lending/borrowing rates.

may simply be postponing the macro problem. Banks

could move excess reserves into the real economy

rather than back into reverse repos and term deposits.

 Policy tightening, when it begins, will still keep policy

rates below neutral for all of 2010, keeping liquidity

ample, abundant and augmenting.



RRR hikes by the PBoC are similar in spirit to the RR

operations expected from the Fed: The second RRR hike

by the PBoC falls into the liquidity management category.

According to our China economist, Qing Wang, the RRR

hikes have been instituted in response to strong export growth

and ensuing capital inflows (see page 12) that led to a rise in

excess reserves (see Exhibit 1). The PBoC action should not

be seen as having occurred despite a stable ratio of excess to

total reserves, therefore implying a policy tightening. Rather, it

is because of central bank draining operations – RRR hikes

included – that the ratio is stable. Imagine if ER at the Fed

had been stable after QE – one would have to assume that

the Fed had been draining these reserves. And just as early

draining of reserves at the Fed will not constitute outright

policy tightening, the PBoC’s RRR hike is almost entirely

about draining funds from within the banking system.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

