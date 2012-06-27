Morgan Stanley Presents: The 20 Best Dividend Stocks In America

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Dividend yields look attractive compared to bond yields across most developed economies.Adam Parker, Morgan Stanley’s top U.S. equity strategist, is a fan.
In a new report, Morgan Stanley’s global equity strategy team identifies 20 U.S. companies with the most attractive and sustainable dividend yields.
All stocks are rated “overweight” by Morgan Stanley’s analysts.
We ranked the stocks by their dividend yield, and included data on their payout ratio (amount of earnings paid out in dividends) and net debt / capitalisation ratio (the higher this ratio the more levered the company).
Financials are the largest payers of dividends globally.
Note: All companies on this list have a market cap of over $2 billion and a dividend yield over 2.25 per cent but under 6 per cent.
Ticker:
ADM
Sector:
Consumer staples
Payout ratio:
22.7%
Net debt/capitalisation:
14.9%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
IPG
Sector:
Consumer discretionary
Payout ratio:
28.6%
Net debt/capitalisation:
-6.8%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
LVS
Sector:
Consumer discretionary
Payout ratio:
37.8%
Net debt/capitalisation:
9.3%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
CAH
Sector:
Health care
Payout ratio:
28.4%
Net debt/capitalisation:
-4.3%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
WU
Sector:
Information technology
Payout ratio:
21.3%
Net debt/capitalisation:
11.6%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
CL
Sector:
Consumer staples
Payout ratio:
45.8%
Net debt/capitalisation:
9.2%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
MPC
Sector:
Energy
Payout ratio:
14.0%
Net debt/capitalisation:
11.1%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
ACE
Sector:
Financials
Payout ratio:
24.0%
Net debt/capitalisation:
N/A
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
ACN
Sector:
Information technology
Payout ratio:
39.2%
Net debt/capitalisation:
-13.4%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
HON
Sector:
Industrials
Payout ratio:
32.9%
Net debt/capitalisation:
-8.8%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
LEA
Sector:
Consumer discretionary
Payout ratio:
19.5%
Net debt/capitalisation:
-25.6%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
LYB
Sector:
Materials
Payout ratio:
21.4%
Net debt/capitalisation:
2.4%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
MMC
Sector:
Financials
Payout ratio:
40.7%
Net debt/capitalisation:
N/A
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
IVZ
Sector:
Financials
Payout ratio:
36.6%
Net debt/capitalisation:
N/A
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
BAX
Sector:
Health care
Payout ratio:
29.4%
Net debt/capitalisation:
6.0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
EMR
Sector:
Industrials
Payout ratio:
44.2%
Net debt/capitalisation:
-4.3%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
GE
Sector:
Industrials
Payout ratio:
44.2%
Net debt/capitalisation:
12.6%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
NUE
Sector:
Materials
Payout ratio:
46.9%
Net debt/capitalisation:
10.7%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
PM
Sector:
Consumer Staples
Payout ratio:
65.0%
Net debt/capitalisation:
12.5%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Ticker:
PFE
Sector:
Health Care
Payout ratio:
41.6%
Net debt/capitalisation:
3.7%
Source: Morgan Stanley
