Morgan Stanley Presents: The 20 Best Dividend Stocks In America

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Dividend yields look attractive compared to bond yields across most developed economies.Adam Parker, Morgan Stanley’s top U.S. equity strategist, is a fan.



In a new report, Morgan Stanley’s global equity strategy team identifies 20 U.S. companies with the most attractive and sustainable dividend yields.

All stocks are rated “overweight” by Morgan Stanley’s analysts.

We ranked the stocks by their dividend yield, and included data on their payout ratio (amount of earnings paid out in dividends) and net debt / capitalisation ratio (the higher this ratio the more levered the company).

Financials are the largest payers of dividends globally.

Note: All companies on this list have a market cap of over $2 billion and a dividend yield over 2.25 per cent but under 6 per cent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.