Meet the former Morgan Stanley VP searching for love on this season's 'The Bachelorette'

LinkedIn Corey Stansell, a Morgan Stanley VP is on this season’s ‘The Bachelorette.’

A 30-year-old Morgan Stanley vice president is competing to find love on the new season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.”

Prior to filming the show, Corey Stansell was working in business development for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Midtown Manhattan.

“As Business Development Manager for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Midtown Manhattan, I am responsible for helping our Financial Advisors grow their existing practices by leveraging the best intellectual capital on Wall Street. By providing access to the best and most timely investment strategies, I seek to provide the engine of growth for our Financial Advisors and their clients. I am also seeking top Financial Advisors in Midtown Manhattan looking to have a discussion to see if Morgan Stanley is the right firm for them and their clients,” his bio on his personal webpage states.

It’s pretty shocking to see a Wall Streeter on a reality TV show. In this industry, folks tend to keep a relatively low profile. Firms tend to be really strict about social media too.

What’s more is this dating show is one of the most-watched shows on Monday nights with millions of viewers. Basically, 8 million people will be able to watch you make-out.

In the past, there have been former Wall Streeters on the show. On this season, there’s also a former investment banker.

FINRA records show that Stansell has been with Morgan Stanley since 2010. He previously did stints at Merrill Lynch and Edward Jones, the records indicate.

By the way, on the show Stansell is referred to as an “investment banker” from New York. Technically, he’s not an i-banker since he doesn’t run money or do deals.

We reached out to Stansell for comment about what he’s currently doing since he’s finished filming.

The 6-foot-tall bachelor is originally from Weatherford, Texas. He graduated from the University of Houston in 2007. During undergrad, he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

When it comes to marriage, he views it as, “two people agreeing on a long-term vision of life and a family. A partnership with attraction, open communication, and ultimate trust.”

This season of “The Bachelorette” has a bit of a twist. For the first time ever, there are two bachelorettes — Britt Nilsson and Kaitlyn Bristowe. On Tuesday night’s episode, the 25 male suitors will vote to pick which woman will proceed as this season’s bachelorette. (Spoiler: It looks like it’s going to be Kaitlyn Bristowe, according to screenshots from the show posted on Stansells’ website.)

NOW WATCH: 6 shortcuts in Excel that will save you a ton of time



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.