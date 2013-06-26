AFTER THE SELL-OFF: Morgan Stanley Predicts What's Next For 13 Major Commodities

Commodities have taken a beating this year with China slowing and the dollar rising. The CRB Commoditiy Index is down 5.7% since the beginning of the year.
But what’s next for all of these commodities?
Morgan Stanley’s commodities team, led by Adam Longson, offers multi-year outlooks for 13 major staples including energy, metals, and food commodities.
In a nutshell: buy food, sell metals.
On the latter, metal miners and refiners are now way over supplied as global growth has tailed off.
But on plantings, the team says weather-related effects will continue to cause tight supplies near-term.
They reserve their most bearish sentiment for gold and silver, where they argue fundamentals have completely collapsed.
2013 average year price:
$110.00 / barrel
2014 average year price:
N/A
Current supplies remain buffeted by a multiple of outages as well as Mideast tensions. Demand in 2H2013 will surge.
Source: Morgan Stanley
2013 average year price:
$98.00 / barrel
2014 average year price:
$99.00 / barrel
US production should remain strong, while pipelines continue to struggle to come online.
Source: Morgan Stanley
2013 average year price:
$4.15 / mmBtu
2014 average year price:
$4.35 / mmBtu
The industry continues to add compressed natural gas capacity, and supply growth is flattening YOY.
Source: Morgan Stanley
2012-2013 average price:
$7.05 / bu
2013-2014 average price:
$5.30 / bu
Demand remains elevated, but normal weather this year will moderate '14 prices.
Source: Morgan Stanley
2012-2013 average price:
$14.90 / bu
2013-2014 average price:
$13.00 / bu
U.S. demand for soybean products will remain strong near-term, and South American production is still recovering from a poor crop.
Source: Morgan Stanley
2012-2013 average price:
n/a
2013-2014 average price:
$6.90 / bu
Freezes and floods in the Western hemisphere are pressuring wheat supplies.
Source: Morgan Stanley
2013 average year price:
$0.80 / lb
2014 average year price:
n/a
As long as China continues to make reserve purchases, cotton prices will remain elevated.
Source: Morgan Stanley
2013 average year price:
$0.19 / lb
2014 average year price:
$0.20 / lb
China is seeing strong domestic sugar crop plantings, which will pressure imports. MS says a global surplus still exists.
Source: Morgan Stanley
2013 average year price:
$1,487 / oz
2014 average year price:
$1,563 / oz
Investment demand has collapsed, and the ECB could soon feel pressure to start selling its stocks.
Source: Morgan Stanley
2013 average year price:
$27.17 / oz
2014 average year price:
$29.48 / oz
The rapid collapse in silver prices will deter even 'bargain hunters' looking for a hedge.
Source: Morgan Stanley
2013 average year price:
$2,000 / MT
2014 average year price:
$2,100 / MT
aluminium continues to suffer from structural oversupply, mostly thanks to China, despite some climbing demand.
Source: Morgan Stanley
2013 average year price:
$7,800 / MT
2014 average year price:
$7,900 / MT
After a long period of constrained supply, refined copper will see moderate surpluses after reported builds in supply houses across the world.
Source: Morgan Stanley
2013 average year price:
$17,100 / MT
2014 average year price:
$18,700 / MT
Refined nickel production growth remains at 'excessive' levels, which will outweigh substantial new demand from the oil and gas boom.
Source: Morgan Stanley
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.