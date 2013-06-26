AFTER THE SELL-OFF: Morgan Stanley Predicts What's Next For 13 Major Commodities

Commodities have taken a beating this year with China slowing and the dollar rising. The CRB Commoditiy Index is down 5.7% since the beginning of the year.



But what’s next for all of these commodities?

Morgan Stanley’s commodities team, led by Adam Longson, offers multi-year outlooks for 13 major staples including energy, metals, and food commodities.

In a nutshell: buy food, sell metals.

On the latter, metal miners and refiners are now way over supplied as global growth has tailed off.

But on plantings, the team says weather-related effects will continue to cause tight supplies near-term.

They reserve their most bearish sentiment for gold and silver, where they argue fundamentals have completely collapsed.

Brent crude oil probably won't go much lower. 2013 average year price:

$110.00 / barrel 2014 average year price:

N/A Current supplies remain buffeted by a multiple of outages as well as Mideast tensions. Demand in 2H2013 will surge. Source: Morgan Stanley West Texas Intermediate prices are stable. 2013 average year price:

$98.00 / barrel 2014 average year price:

$99.00 / barrel US production should remain strong, while pipelines continue to struggle to come online. Source: Morgan Stanley Natural gas prices expectations remain skewed to the upside. 2013 average year price:

$4.15 / mmBtu 2014 average year price:

$4.35 / mmBtu The industry continues to add compressed natural gas capacity, and supply growth is flattening YOY. Source: Morgan Stanley Corn supplies remain way down. 2012-2013 average price:

$7.05 / bu 2013-2014 average price:

$5.30 / bu Demand remains elevated, but normal weather this year will moderate '14 prices. Source: Morgan Stanley Soybean prices will be volatile. 2012-2013 average price:

$14.90 / bu 2013-2014 average price:

$13.00 / bu U.S. demand for soybean products will remain strong near-term, and South American production is still recovering from a poor crop. Source: Morgan Stanley Wheat stocks remain tight. 2012-2013 average price:

n/a 2013-2014 average price:

$6.90 / bu Freezes and floods in the Western hemisphere are pressuring wheat supplies. Source: Morgan Stanley Cotton prices, perhaps more than others, will be dictated by China. 2013 average year price:

$0.80 / lb 2014 average year price:

n/a As long as China continues to make reserve purchases, cotton prices will remain elevated. Source: Morgan Stanley Sugar will suffer from flagging demand. 2013 average year price:

$0.19 / lb 2014 average year price:

$0.20 / lb China is seeing strong domestic sugar crop plantings, which will pressure imports. MS says a global surplus still exists. Source: Morgan Stanley 2013 average year price:

$1,487 / oz 2014 average year price:

$1,563 / oz Investment demand has collapsed, and the ECB could soon feel pressure to start selling its stocks. Source: Morgan Stanley Silver will be brought down by gold's decline. 2013 average year price:

$27.17 / oz 2014 average year price:

$29.48 / oz The rapid collapse in silver prices will deter even 'bargain hunters' looking for a hedge. Source: Morgan Stanley aluminium will continue to suffer from oversupply. 2013 average year price:

$2,000 / MT 2014 average year price:

$2,100 / MT aluminium continues to suffer from structural oversupply, mostly thanks to China, despite some climbing demand. Source: Morgan Stanley Copper markets will finally loosen. 2013 average year price:

$7,800 / MT 2014 average year price:

$7,900 / MT After a long period of constrained supply, refined copper will see moderate surpluses after reported builds in supply houses across the world. Source: Morgan Stanley 2013 average year price:

$17,100 / MT 2014 average year price:

2013 average year price:

$17,100 / MT 2014 average year price:

$18,700 / MT Refined nickel production growth remains at 'excessive' levels, which will outweigh substantial new demand from the oil and gas boom. Source: Morgan Stanley

