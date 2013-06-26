AFTER THE SELL-OFF: Morgan Stanley Predicts What's Next For 13 Major Commodities

Rob Wile
corn

Commodities have taken a beating this year with China slowing and the dollar rising.  The CRB Commoditiy Index is down 5.7% since the beginning of the year.

But what’s next for all of these commodities?

Morgan Stanley’s commodities team, led by Adam Longson, offers multi-year outlooks for 13 major staples including energy, metals, and food commodities.

In a nutshell: buy food, sell metals.

On the latter, metal miners and refiners are now way over supplied as global growth has tailed off.

But on plantings, the team says weather-related effects will continue to cause tight supplies near-term.

They reserve their most bearish sentiment for gold and silver, where they argue fundamentals have completely collapsed.

Brent crude oil probably won't go much lower.

2013 average year price:
$110.00 / barrel

2014 average year price:
N/A

Current supplies remain buffeted by a multiple of outages as well as Mideast tensions. Demand in 2H2013 will surge.

Source: Morgan Stanley

West Texas Intermediate prices are stable.

2013 average year price:
$98.00 / barrel

2014 average year price:
$99.00 / barrel

US production should remain strong, while pipelines continue to struggle to come online.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Natural gas prices expectations remain skewed to the upside.

2013 average year price:
$4.15 / mmBtu

2014 average year price:
$4.35 / mmBtu

The industry continues to add compressed natural gas capacity, and supply growth is flattening YOY.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Corn supplies remain way down.

2012-2013 average price:
$7.05 / bu

2013-2014 average price:
$5.30 / bu

Demand remains elevated, but normal weather this year will moderate '14 prices.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Soybean prices will be volatile.

2012-2013 average price:
$14.90 / bu

2013-2014 average price:
$13.00 / bu

U.S. demand for soybean products will remain strong near-term, and South American production is still recovering from a poor crop.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Wheat stocks remain tight.

2012-2013 average price:
n/a

2013-2014 average price:
$6.90 / bu

Freezes and floods in the Western hemisphere are pressuring wheat supplies.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Cotton prices, perhaps more than others, will be dictated by China.

2013 average year price:
$0.80 / lb

2014 average year price:
n/a

As long as China continues to make reserve purchases, cotton prices will remain elevated.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Sugar will suffer from flagging demand.

2013 average year price:
$0.19 / lb

2014 average year price:
$0.20 / lb

China is seeing strong domestic sugar crop plantings, which will pressure imports. MS says a global surplus still exists.

Source: Morgan Stanley

2013 average year price:
$1,487 / oz

2014 average year price:
$1,563 / oz

Investment demand has collapsed, and the ECB could soon feel pressure to start selling its stocks.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Silver will be brought down by gold's decline.

2013 average year price:
$27.17 / oz

2014 average year price:
$29.48 / oz

The rapid collapse in silver prices will deter even 'bargain hunters' looking for a hedge.

Source: Morgan Stanley

aluminium will continue to suffer from oversupply.

2013 average year price:
$2,000 / MT

2014 average year price:
$2,100 / MT

aluminium continues to suffer from structural oversupply, mostly thanks to China, despite some climbing demand.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Copper markets will finally loosen.

2013 average year price:
$7,800 / MT

2014 average year price:
$7,900 / MT

After a long period of constrained supply, refined copper will see moderate surpluses after reported builds in supply houses across the world.

Source: Morgan Stanley

2013 average year price:
$17,100 / MT

2014 average year price:
$18,700 / MT

Refined nickel production growth remains at 'excessive' levels, which will outweigh substantial new demand from the oil and gas boom.

Source: Morgan Stanley

More economic insight...

Wall Street's brightest minds pick their most important charts >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.