Morgan Stanley's Latest Conversation With Colgate Was Gloomy On The US Consumer

In their latest Trendspotting report, Morgan Stanley notes they are positive on the Product/Personal Care sector this week as consumers cutback.
From Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley’s Household Products & Personal Care analyst:
This week Colgate indicated at a meeting we hosted that constrained consumers are travelling less and staying at home more, which is actually boosting at-home consumption of household/personal care products such as toothpaste and dishwashing liquid.
