Morgan Stanley's CEO James Gorman Explains Why They're Getting All The Government's Business

James Gorman talked to CNBC about whats next for Morgan Stanley and why it’s the government’s bank of choice.



He is a bundle of positivity about the market, and his bank.

And he’s bullish on Brazil and India.

Gorman is convinced that boosting the headcount will see the bank’s profits surge: “with talent comes performance; with performance, comes assets, comes growth.”

In fact, that’s his verbal M.O: “with confidence comes spending, with spending comes employment…”

He also said asset management is a priority, but Morgan Stanley has to “focus on what we’re naturally good at. Long-only institutional money has always been a strength going back. Our fund of funds business… is a tremendous capability that we have.”

And when asked where he sees growth in 2011: everywhere!

With James Gorman, comes irritating optimism.





