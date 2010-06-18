Morgan Stanley Dissects The Reality Of Our Free Money World

Gregory White
US Central Bank

Morgan Stanley have details of the sovereign banking crisis facing our world right now, namely the reality of easy money low interest rates that governments around the world can’t seem to give up.

This isn’t just an American and European problem, low interest rates plague Asian markets as well. And while those interest rates may be encouraging growth around the world, they are also leading to a hording of assets on the balance sheets of central banks around the world.

Some of the world’s growth economies, those that have remained outside the worst of the financial crisis, are now starting to move off of those lows. And some central banks are starting to sell off the assets they acquired at the height of the financial crisis.

But all of that may stop if a global slowdown seems more likely.

The UK's rates remain close to zero, and look set to do so.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Reserves have been increasing with the size of the UK's balance sheet.

Source: Morgan Stanley

U.S. rates remain close to zero, and look set to do so.

Source: Morgan Stanley

U.S. reserves have also been increasing, as the balance sheet rises.

Source: Morgan Stanley

The eurozone also looks set to remain close to zero with its interest rates.

Source: Morgan Stanley

The eurozone's total reserves remain low.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Japan has, and looks set to remain, close to zero with it's interest rates.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Total reserves in Japan are notably weak.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Some of the stronger economies look set to move away from zero interest rates.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Source: Morgan Stanley

Source: Morgan Stanley

Source: Morgan Stanley

Australia has remained above zero throughout the crisis.

Source: Morgan Stanley

So has New Zealand...

Source: Morgan Stanley

And so has India...

Source: Morgan Stanley

Don't miss...

12 very ugly charts on the state of the housing crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.