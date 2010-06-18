Morgan Stanley Dissects The Reality Of Our Free Money World

Morgan Stanley have details of the sovereign banking crisis facing our world right now, namely the reality of easy money low interest rates that governments around the world can’t seem to give up.



This isn’t just an American and European problem, low interest rates plague Asian markets as well. And while those interest rates may be encouraging growth around the world, they are also leading to a hording of assets on the balance sheets of central banks around the world.

Some of the world’s growth economies, those that have remained outside the worst of the financial crisis, are now starting to move off of those lows. And some central banks are starting to sell off the assets they acquired at the height of the financial crisis.

But all of that may stop if a global slowdown seems more likely.

