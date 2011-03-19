Morgan Stanley Trading Floor Celebrated St. Patty's Day With Bagpipes And Beers

Photo: vmiramontes via Flickr

Morgan Stanley employees got a nice surprise on St. Patrick’s Day.Yesterday afternoon, a group of men with bagpipes stormed the Morgan Stanley trading floor and serenaded everyone.



“They were there for about 45 minutes,” a tipster tells us. “It was awesome.”

Even better – around 3:30, everyone got beer. And anyone wearing green got a special surprise.

Who organised the celebration? Colin Bryce, the Co-Chief of Commodities and Head of Europe Institutional Sales & Trading, might have had something to do with it.

A spokesman at Morgan Stanley hasn’t responded to a request for comment yet.

Related: the bagpipes were making the rounds – UBS got them too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.