CDS for Morgan Stanley has blown out since May 17, far beyond the slow, if steady price growth of its major competitors.



While all U.S. banks are under threat from financial reform and contagion from the European sovereign debt crisis, Morgan Stanley appears to be unique in its severity.

From CMA Datavision:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.