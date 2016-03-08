MORGAN STANLEY: The recent strength in the Canadian dollar is temporary

The recent rally in oil prices has put a temporary floor in for the Canadian dollar.

After bottoming at $26.21 per barrel on February 11, West Texas Intermediate crude oil has surged nearly 45% to around $38.00 per barrel.

The oil bottom has been fantastic news for the Canadian dollar.

That’s because about 10% of Canada’s GDP and 87% of all jobs in the country are tied to the oil industry.

After hitting a low of 1.4683 on January 20, the Canadian dollar has strengthened nearly 10% to 1.3268 per dollar. And the rally likely isn’t over yet, according to Morgan Stanley.

The investment firm says they “don’t think the longer-term uptrend is complete.” And the current technical set up says “momentum suggests waiting until 1.30 to buy USDCAD again.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.