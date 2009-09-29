Morgan Stanley Buys The Twitter IPO!

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/92b9b9142230294a778e6e00/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="A handshake in the shadows" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

$10 million of the $100 million Twitter raised in its latest round is Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley’s money, the Wall Street Journal reports.



Which means Morgan Stanley just bought itself the Twitter IPO!

(Not that this won’t also end up being a good investment–it probably will).

When a huge cache of internal Twitter documents leaked this past summer, it included the following notes on a meeting about investment bankers. Check out the favourable mention of Morgan Stanley, which was clearly already angling for the IPO or sale.

And now the firm has invested $10 million in the cause!

