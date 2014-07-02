Thank God Morgan Stanley Is Changing Its Twitter Policy Because These Tweets Are The Worst

There really wasn’t much reason for a Morgan Stanley broker to have a Twitter account until today.

Large financial firms’ employees are notoriously tight-lipped on social media, but fortunately Morgan Stanley is starting to loosen the reigns. Reuters reported on Monday that the company’s brokers can now write and send their own tweets, following guidelines provided by the firm. Brokers must pass a 20 minute online training course and have at least 15 followers to qualify. All tweets still must be approved by Morgan Stanley, which the firm said should take several hours.

But anything will be an improvement from the scripted, generic blurbs they have been using.

Follow any group of Morgan Stanley advisors, and you’ll soon see plenty of boring, neutral tweets repeatedly pop up on your feed. And not just about economics. Basically, if you’ve followed one, you’ve followed them all. A quick scroll through of the tweets also shows a severe lack of Twitter interaction. Which isn’t surprising, given their robotic nature.

Letting its advisors personalise their accounts might end up improving the company’s social media presence. Overall, Morgan Stanley has a pretty engaged Twitter. A quick search showed far more identified Morgan Stanley advisors than any of its competitors.

These topics seemed especially popular with the brokers.

Beach vacations:









Planning a beach vacation? You might want to check out @TravlandLeisure‘s picks for the best beach gear: http://t.co/9F2hwBKL3p

— Jeffrey Wolfe (@JeffreyPWolfeMS) July 1, 2014

Planning a beach vacation? You might want to check out @TravlandLeisure‘s picks for the best beach gear: http://t.co/xmPfoQ0xY2

— Scot Hicks (@ScotHicksMSSB) June 30, 2014

Planning a beach vacation? You might want to check out @TravlandLeisure‘s picks for the best beach gear: http://t.co/AANcFM8EfZ

— Kevin Lydon (@klydonMS) June 27, 2014

Planning a beach vacation? You might want to check out @TravlandLeisure‘s picks for the best beach gear: http://t.co/8f7QsUglHk

— Derek J. Botelho (@DerekBotelho_MS) June 27, 2014

Golf:









Looking for some new golf clubs? @GolfMagazine‘s Club Test 2014 has the lowdown from fairway woods to hybrids: http://t.co/WvCfcECDiL

— Kevin Lydon (@klydonMS) July 1, 2014

Looking for some new golf clubs? @GolfMagazine‘s Club Test 2014 has the lowdown from fairway woods to hybrids: http://t.co/aze1e36hTl

— Joseph M Phillips (@JPhillipsMSPWM) June 29, 2014

Looking for some new golf clubs? @GolfMagazine‘s Club Test 2014 has the lowdown from fairway woods to hybrids: http://t.co/orjq4Ypchm

— Scot Hicks (@ScotHicksMSSB) June 26, 2014

Looking for some new golf clubs? @GolfMagazine‘s Club Test 2014 has the lowdown from fairway woods to hybrids: http://t.co/jmFvxwpX1S

— Jeffrey Wolfe (@JeffreyPWolfeMS) June 25, 2014

Cookbook recipes:









From homemade ice cream to grilling essentials, @DeparturesMag recommends 10 cookbooks for summer: http://t.co/9IXZEv9o1Q

— Scot Hicks (@ScotHicksMSSB) June 27, 2014

From homemade ice cream to grilling essentials, @DeparturesMag recommends 10 cookbooks for summer: http://t.co/euO9pLZvul

— Kevin Lydon (@klydonMS) June 27, 2014

From homemade ice cream to grilling essentials, @DeparturesMag recommends 10 cookbooks for summer: http://t.co/9bFh2R9j8B

— Antwan S. Daniels (@ADanielsMS) June 27, 2014

From homemade ice cream to grilling essentials, @DeparturesMag recommends 10 cookbooks for summer: http://t.co/XeojefPps9

— KT Coleman,CFP®,MBA (@ktcolemanMS) June 26, 2014

And most recently, the World Cup:







Here’s to hoping it gets better than this.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.