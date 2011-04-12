Morgan Stanley Blasts The Notion That The Surging Market Is Somehow Based In "Fundamentals"

Earlier we brought you several charts from Morgan Stanley, purporting to show a very strong correlation between QE2 and rising stocks.



This is, of course, in contravention of the idea that the incredible market rally — especially lately — is actually based in sound, economic fundamentals.

Here’s the argument from Morgan Stanley’s Adam S. Parker, Ph.D.

While it is impossible to prove that QE2 caused the recent equity market rally, we examined two alternative explanations – improving economic data and corporate fundamentals – and found that they did not explain recent market moves. They are rarely correlated with statistical significant in a short time-frame.

As a high-frequency indicator of US economic health, we used weekly changes in initial jobless claims. For three measures of claims data, we computed correlations with S&P 500 returns4. These measures of initial claims data are: 1) the weekly change in originally reported initial jobless claims; (2) the weekly change in revised initial claims; and (3) the surprise in original initial claims versus the consensus estimate.

All three measures of initial claims are generally not significantly correlated with S&P 500 returns; in particular, they had low correlations during the recent, 6-month equity rally. Exhibit 10 shows the 26-week rolling correlation of S&P 500 weekly returns with our three measures of initial jobless claims. While there was a brief period from February 2010 through June 2010 in which the correlations were significant, it mostly occurred in the absence of quantitative easing (between QE1 and QE2). It therefore appears unlikely that improving economic fundamentals drove the recent equity market rally – or at least it is difficult to show analytically.

Another possible explanation for the recent equity rally is that improving corporate fundamentals were responsible. As a weekly-frequency proxy for corporate fundamentals, we used the change in consensus earnings estimates for the S&P 500 in 2010, 2011 and 2012. We then measured the correlation of S&P 500 returns to earnings estimate changes in two ways: (1) contemporaneous changes – S&P 500 performance during the week when the estimate change occurred; and (2) lagged changes – S&P 500 performance subsequent to the week when the estimate change occurred.

Changes in consensus earnings do a poor job of explaining recent equity market performance. Exhibit 11 and Exhibit 12 show 26-week rolling correlations of weekly changes in 2010 and 2011 S&P 500 consensus EPS estimates versus weekly S&P returns. The diamond represents a single, 24-week correlation data point for the recently-available 2012 EPS estimates versus S&P 500 return. The first chart shows coincident correlation, while in the second chart, EPS estimates are lagged by one week. Recent correlations are flat to slightly negative, while historical correlations are often negative and rarely have positive statistical significance.

