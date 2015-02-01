MORGAN STANLEY: These Are The 9 Best Stocks In America Right Now

Morgan Stanley is out with its latest “Best Ideas” list for North America.

Apple, which reported monster quarterly earnings on Tuesday with 74.4 million iPhones sold in the fourth quarter, is one of the nine on this list.

The analysts identified stocks that required out-of-consensus analysis, offered a favourable risk-reward profile, and displayed a clear path to growth.

Amazon Ticker: AMZN 2015 EPS: $US3.52 2015 Price to Earnings: 88.2 Price Target: $US420 Comment: 'Near term, the recent earnings reset and related pullback in investments -- along with low institutional ownership -- provide an attractive set-up with AMZN at 52-week lows,' wrote Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty. Apple Ticker: AAPL 2015 EPS: $US7.89 2015 Price to Earnings: 14.2 Price Target: $US126 Comment: 'Apple shares do not price in upcoming hardware, software, and services innovations, in our view,' wrote Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty. 'We expect iPhone share gains and growth re-acceleration driven by larger-screen iPhones based on our AlphaWise surveys and supply chain checks.' Canadian Pacific Railway Ticker: CP 2015 EPS: $US11.15 2015 Price to Earnings: 20.3 Price Target: C$278 Comment: 'As cost cutting comes to an end, low costs / high service can accelerate rev. growth toward 10%,' Morgan Stanley's William Greene wrote. 'There are plenty of examples of low-cost, high-service transportation providers that consistently outgrow peers, and we believe CP will be another.' Delphi Automative Ticker: DLPH 2015 EPS: $US5.60 2015 Price to Earnings: 12.4 Price Target: $US90 Comment: 'Given its 50-60% revenue exposure to secular end markets, we expect the company to grow at about 2x the over-all industry,' wrote Morgan Stanley's Ravi Shanker. 'Only company in our coverage to have exposure to all secular themes -- safety, fuel efficiency, light-weighting & autonomous driving.' Macy's Ticker: M 2015 EPS: $US4.85 2015 Price to Earnings: 13.5 Price Target: $US70 Comment: 'We believe the market underappreciates M's continued market share gain potential, as well as the retailer's best-in-class free cash flow yield and share buyback capacity,' wrote Morgan Stanley's Kimberly Greenberger. Michael Kors Ticker: KORS 2015 EPS: $US4.80 2015 Price to Earnings: 14.4 Price Target: $US105 Comment: 'We see multiple growth avenues from category and geographic expansion,' wrote Morgan Stanley's Kimberly Greenberger. 'Our outlook calls for a 12% 3-year CAGR (vs. Softlines average 7%) driven by expanding revenue across geographies, categories and channels.' Salesforce.com Ticker: CRM 2015 EPS: $US0.52 2015 Price to Earnings: 112.1 Price Target: $US80 Comment: 'CRM is one of the best secular stories in software, in our view, and has more direct participation in secular demand for mobile, social, and cloud than any name we follow,' wrote Morgan Stanley's Keith Weiss. Steel Dynamics Ticker: STLD 2015 EPS: $US2.30 2015 Price to Earnings: 7.7 Price Target: $US28 Comment: 'While STLD is a more defensive play than blast furnace mills, we see upside to our mid-cycle valuation,' wrote Morgan Stanley's Evan Kurtz. There's a 'favourable structural environment for steel (consolidation, trade barriers, logistics issues, attractive underlying demand trends).' Here's another list of attractive stocks. GOLDMAN: Here Are The 40 Cheapest Stocks On The Market

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.