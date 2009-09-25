Morgan Stanley Beats Goldman In M&A League Tables

Take that Lloyd.



Morgan Stanley (MS) took the number 1 spot from Goldman Sachs (MS) in M&A league tables as busiest adviser for both global and US merger and acquisitions this year.

However, Goldman still beat Morgan in terms of share of M&A fees with a 9% market share, while Morgan had a 5.4% one, according to Reuters.

Still it’s pretty good for Morgan’s ego — it was down in the fifth place last year. Merger chief Robert Kindler, who joined the company from JPMorgan three years ago, giddily told Reuters, “I’m having fun.”

