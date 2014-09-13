[INFOGRAPHIC] Autonomous Cars Could Save The US $US1.3 Trillion Dollars A Year

REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann A model poses in a driverless concept car at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show.

The autonomous car is coming. We’ve been hearing that since the grainy black and white sci-fi flicks of the 1950s. But today, we’re closer than ever to seeing the autonomous car become a reality. With everyone from Google to Nissan working on autonomous technology, the streets may soon be filled with driverless cars.

All the hype aside, what real impact will autonomous cars have in the coming years?

A recent study conducted by Columbia University said that replacing New York’s fleet of 13,000 yellow cabs with 9,000 driverless cars could cut costs per mile by nearly 88% and wait times down from 5 minutes to just 36 seconds during rush hour.

But that’s just for cabs in New York. What about for the US as a whole?

Using data from Morgan Stanley, the guys at NeoMam Studios put together this infographic to explore the issue:

