A Morgan Stanley Analyst Just Got Fired Over "Rowdy" Night At The Bank's Young Employee Housing

It’s summer, and it’s really hot, and they’re working hard, so it’s normal that young Wall Streeters have to sometimes let off some steam.



The problem is, letting of steam in a housing complex that’s affiliated with your Wall Street employer, as one group of Morgan Stanley employees recently discovered.

“This summer, some young Morgan Stanley employees were disciplined for rowdy behaviour and noise complaints at Mercedes House, a Midtown apartment building where the firm houses many of its young employees,” according to Dealbook.

“No interns were involved, but one full-time analyst was fired, according to a person with knowledge of the incident.”

Morgan Stanley can breath a sigh of relief that the details of the “rowdy behaviour” are limited. Unlike the details surrounding this JP Morgan intern, whose email on underage drinking and fake IDs, went viral within hours of it being sent. rumours swirling at the JP Morgan office were that the offending intern got sacked.

