Morgan Stanley Among Latest Stress Test Failures

We’re in the final few hours of the pre-stress test leaking.



WSJ has the latest batch, and the big surprise, possibly, is that Morgan Stanley (MS) is deficient. Not by a whole lot, mind you, just $1.5 billion, but there ahd been chatter that they’d be among the stress test winners.

Other losers include GMAC (surprise!) and Regions Financial.

Winners include American Express (AXP) and Met Life (that’s somethign of a relief, as things will get much nastier as this spreads to insurance).

All that being said, so far nobody’s been dinged from failing the stress test. Quite to the contrary. Morgan Stanley uber alles!

