Morgan Stanley Is Letting Their Advisors Tweet Now, But There's A Catch

According to the Financial Times, 18,000 Morgan Stanley financial advisors are entering the twitter-sphere. That’s right, after over a year of trials and risk analysis, where 600 Morgan Stanley Barney Smith advisors tried out Twitter and Linkedin, Morgan Stanley’s risk management committee has deemed the two websites appropriate for professional use.



The catch? The advisors must choose from a list of pre-written messages. Here are a few of these pre-composed tweets from the handle @MMSB_GIC:

“See our deputy CIO Charlie Reinhard commenting on #FOMC statement TODAY on @CNBC 12:15 to 12:45 EST”

“Read our special report. What can we expect from @Greece ow.ly/bEOBG“

Earth-shattering? Probably not. But this is certainly part of a trend that sees Wall Street embracing the wild world of social media, cautiously.

