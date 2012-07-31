Morgan Stanley's 9 favourite Stocks In America

Performer LL Cool J appears in the ring after singing, ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’ during boxer Shane Mosley’s entrance before taking on Manny Pacquiao.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Morgan Stanley recently published its Best Ideas report, which includes an update to its top stock picks in the world.These are the nine very best stocks money can buy in the U.S. based on “favourable risk-reward profiles” and “out-of-consensus thinking.”



The list has a few hot stocks that have spent time in the headlines, and a few that have managed to fly under the radar.

Each stock has a double-digit return opportunity.

CBS +13% potential return Ticker: CBS Price: $33.76 Price Target: $38 Dividend Yield: 1.4% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 11.9 Description: CBS operates as a mass media company internationally. It was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York. Source: Morgan Stanley Union Pacific +14% potential return Ticker: UNP Price: $123.61 Price Target: $141 Dividend Yield: 2.1% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 14.0 Description: Union Pacific provides rail transportation services in North America. It was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Source: Morgan Stanley Urban Outfitters +15% potential return Ticker: URBN Price: $31.26 Price Target: $36 Dividend Yield: N/A Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 25.3 Description: Urban Outfitters operates as a retailer under the Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain, ad BHLDN brand names. It was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Source: Morgan Stanley Teradata +19% potential return Ticker: TDC Price: $68.35 Price Target: $81 Dividend Yield: N/A Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 24.5 Description: Teradata provides analytic data solutions worldwide. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Source: Morgan Stanley VF Corp. +20% potential return Ticker: VFC Price: $150.5 Price Target: $180 Dividend Yield: 2.1% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 15.5 Description: V.F. Corp designs and manufactures various apparel and footwear products primarily in the United States and Europe. It was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. Source: Morgan Stanley Apple +21% potential return Ticker: AAPL Price: $597.17 Price Target: $720 Dividend Yield: 0.4% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 13.9 Description: Apple designs and sells mobile communications and media devices. Apple is based out of Cupertino, California and was founded in 1976. Source: Morgan Stanley Schlumberger +31% potential return Ticker: SLB Price (7/24): $72.73 Price Target: $95 Dividend Yield: 1.6% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 15.7 Description: Schlumberger supplies technology, integrated project management, and information solutions to the oil and gas exploration industries. It was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas. Source: Morgan Stanley Penn National Gaming +34% potential return Ticker: PENN Price: $39.60 Price Target: $53 Dividend Yield: 0.0% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 15.5 Description: Penn owns and manages gaming properties in the United States and Canada. It was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. Source: Morgan Stanley BorgWarner +40% potential return Ticker: BWA Price (7/24): $60.54 Price Target: $95 Dividend Yield: 0.2% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 11.1 Description: BorgWarner manufactures and sells engineered automotive systems and components for powertrain applications worldwide. It was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Source: Morgan Stanley Investing In America Don't Miss The 25 Companies That Are Investing The Most Into America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.