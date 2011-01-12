Morgan Stanley: Here Are The 7 Investment Trends You Need To Monitor In 2011

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Morgan Stanley have put together a brief list of investment trends to watch in 2011, and it’s a solid rundown of where investor money is and should be headed.The reality, according to Morgan Stanley, is that the world is still worried about serious macro problems. Inflation remains unstable in emerging markets, the eurozone is extremely volatile due to the sovereign debt situation, and rising inflation in the developed world may spill over and make the emerging market problem even worse.



Investing with these worries in place requires focus on the sort of companies that can withstand inflation, and still provide returns.

Morgan Stanley’s European division have some calls on where to invest in 2011.

