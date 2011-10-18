Morgan Stanley: These New 'Nifty 50' Stocks Could Crush The Market For Years To Come

Photo: Dennis Hill on Flickr
In a note out this morning, Morgan Stanley’s European Strategy team argues that we’re on the verge of seeing a new “Nifty 50” — a group of large cap stocks that outperform markets despite a slowdown in Europe.From 1964 to 1972, a bundle of 50 “Nifty” stocks like Procter & Gamble, IBM, Walt Disney, McDonald’s, General Electric, and Polaroid outperformed the S&P by 189%, even though that market moved generally sideways in a difficult macro environment.
With troubling signs from the eurozone and the U.S. and expectations that 80% of global GDP will come from emerging markets in 2012, Morgan Stanley analysts argue that we should be looking for a new lucky bundle once again.
Three components stand out, they say: Stocks with high exposure to emerging markets (specifically, at least 40% of revenues from EM and 17.5% from Brazil, India, and China), stocks with accelerating revenue growth, and reliable stocks with solid earnings and revenue growth.
Morgan Stanley’s analysts expect this first, high EM exposure category to see several big winners — even if they’ve underperformed MSCI Europe overall in 2011.
Industry: Energy
Market Cap: $5,675 million
EM Exposure: 100%
Exposure to Brazil: 0%
Exposure to India: 0%
Exposure to China: 100%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Market Cap: $1,541 million
EM Exposure: 91%
Exposure to Brazil: 0%
Exposure to India: 25%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Energy
Market Cap: $3,479 million
EM Exposure: 89%
Exposure to Brazil: 45%
Exposure to India: 0%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Materials
Market Cap: $2,669
EM Exposure: 75%
Exposure to Brazil: 3%
Exposure to India: 19%
Exposure to China: 4%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Market Cap: $498 million
EM Exposure: 73%
Exposure to Brazil: 0%
Exposure to India: 50%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Technology Hardware & Equipment
Market Cap: $24,024 million
EM Exposure: 68%
Exposure to Brazil: 3%
Exposure to India: 18%
Exposure to China: 4%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Capital Goods
Market Cap: $12,104 million
EM Exposure: 67%
Exposure to Brazil: 40%
Exposure to India: 0%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Technology Hardware & Equipment
Market Cap: $34,031 million
EM Exposure: 66%
Exposure to Brazil: 0%
Exposure to India: 13%
Exposure to China: 7%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Capital Goods
Market Cap: $1,891 million
EM Exposure: 65%
Exposure to Brazil: 15%
Exposure to India: 6%
Exposure to China: 5%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Market Cap: $6,411 million
EM Exposure: 63%
Exposure to Brazil: 0%
Exposure to India: 25%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Software & Services
Market Cap: $1,488 million
EM Exposure: 63%
Exposure to Brazil: 5%
Exposure to India: 11%
Exposure to China: 2%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Materials
Market Cap: $9,260 million
EM Exposure: 59%
Exposure to Brazil: 5%
Exposure to India: 15%
Exposure to China: 4%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Market Cap: $9,351
EM Exposure: 59%
Exposure to Brazil: 43%
Exposure to India: 0%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Energy
Market Cap: $3,345 million
EM Exposure: 58%
Exposure to Brazil: 11%
Exposure to India: 15%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Food Beverage & Tobacco
Market Cap: $92,296 million
EM Exposure: 56%
Exposure to Brazil: 8%
Exposure to India: 3%
Exposure to China: 8%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Consumer Durables & Apparel
Market Cap: $22,175 million
EM Exposure: 56%
Exposure to Brazil: 0%
Exposure to India: 30%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Insurance
Market Cap: $4,989 million
EM Exposure: 56%
Exposure to Brazil: 0%
Exposure to India: 21%
Exposure to China: 1%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Capital Goods
Market Cap: $2,208
EM Exposure: 55%
Exposure to Brazil: 2%
Exposure to India: 14%
Exposure to China: 8%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Capital Goods
Market Cap: $24,657 million
EM Exposure: 54%
Exposure to Brazil: 6%
Exposure to India: 11%
Exposure to China: 4%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Automobiles & Components
Market Cap: $4,066 million
EM Exposure: 54%
Exposure to Brazil: 21%
Exposure to India: 5%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Capital Goods
Market Cap: $7,701 million
EM Exposure: 53%
Exposure to Brazil: 24%
Exposure to India: 8%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Automobiles & Components
Market Cap: $65,082 million
EM Exposure: 52%
Exposure to Brazil: 7%
Exposure to India: 23%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Consumer Durables & Apparel
Market Cap: $29,287 million
EM Exposure: 52%
Exposure to Brazil: 0%
Exposure to India: 25%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Banks
Market Cap: $74,698 million
EM Exposure: 52%
Exposure to Brazil: 35%
Exposure to India: 0%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Capital Goods
Market Cap: $5,260 million
EM Exposure: 52%
Exposure to Brazil: 8%
Exposure to India: 16%
Exposure to China: 3%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Materials
Market Cap: $19,583 million
EM Exposure: 51%
Exposure to Brazil: 16%
Exposure to India: 16%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Consumer Durables & Apparel
Market Cap: $78,362 million
EM Exposure: 51%
Exposure to Brazil: 2%
Exposure to India: 20%
Exposure to China: 1%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Materials
Market Cap: $3,227 million
EM Exposure: 51%
Exposure to Brazil: 8%
Exposure to India: 7%
Exposure to China: 3%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Utilities
Market Cap: $26,170 million
EM Exposure: 50%
Exposure to Brazil: 27%
Exposure to India: 0%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Materials
Market Cap: $19,583 million
EM Exposure: 49%
Exposure to Brazil: 1%
Exposure to India: 0%
Exposure to China: 18%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Capital Goods
Market Cap: $2,798 million
EM Exposure: 48%
Exposure to Brazil: 3%
Exposure to India: 11%
Exposure to China: 5%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Food Beverage & Tobacco
Market Cap: $87,010 million
EM Exposure: 48%
Exposure to Brazil: 26%
Exposure to India: 5%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Capital Goods
Market Cap: $7,328 million
EM Exposure: 47%
Exposure to Brazil: 3%
Exposure to India: 13%
Exposure to China: 9%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Capital Goods
Market Cap: $12,899 million
EM Exposure: 47%
Exposure to Brazil: 23%
Exposure to India: 3%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Commercial & Professional Services
Market Cap: $8,118 million
EM Exposure: 47%
Exposure to Brazil: 0%
Exposure to India: 19%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Telecommunication Services
Market Cap: $96,336 million
EM Exposure: 46%
Exposure to Brazil: 24%
Exposure to India: 0%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Commercial & Professional Services
Market Cap: $5,879 million
EM Exposure: 45%
Exposure to Brazil: 31%
Exposure to India: 0%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Capital Goods
Market Cap: $44,733 million
EM Exposure: 45%
Exposure to Brazil: 2%
Exposure to India: 10%
Exposure to China: 7%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Commercial & Professional Services
Market Cap: $4,903 million
EM Exposure: 43%
Exposure to Brazil: 0%
Exposure to India: 21%
Exposure to China: 0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Industry: Materials
Market Cap: $12,688 million
EM Exposure: 43%
Exposure to Brazil: 14%
Exposure to India: 8%
Exposure to China: 4%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.