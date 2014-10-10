MORGAN STANLEY: Here Are 42 Stocks That Will Thrive Even If The Economy Gets Worse

Morgan Stanley has released a new report on secular growth stocks.

The 42 stocks are companies they believe will grow irrespective of fluctuations in the business cycle.

Tech companies like Facebook and Google dominate the list. There are also a lot of healthcare companies, which are benefiting from the ageing population.

“We believe that the names selected for this report can grow strongly even if the global economy grows more slowly than our current GDP forecasts,” the report states. “Indeed, growth stocks on the whole tend to be less impacted by cyclical forces, one of the reasons that, over time, they’re more likely to meet or beat estimates than their value counterparts.”



Note: The EPS growth is the projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2013-2016, the PE estimates are based on 2014 Morgan Stanley research expectations, and the PEG ratio refers to the price-earnings to growth ratio which is an indicator of the stock’s valuation. Growth stocks with lower PEGs are generally considered cheaper.

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. Ticker: AMRI

EPS growth: 25%

PE 2014: 24.6

PEG ratio: 0.7 As a 'provider of outsourced contracted manufacturing and discovery research services to the Biopharma industry,' Albany Molecular research is 'well positioned to benefit from secular trend of increased outsourcing,' according to Morgan Stanley's Ricky Goldwasser. Source: Morgan Stanley Alexion Pharmaceuticals Ticker: ALXN

EPS growth: 42%

PE 2014: 33.6

PEG ratio: 0.6 'Alexion's key drug Soliris continues to expand into additional indications,' according to Morgan Stanley's Matthew Harrison. 'We look to indications for transplant support to drive additional growth over the next few years.' Source: Morgan Stanley athenahealth Inc Ticker: ATHN

EPS growth: 17%

PE 2014: 118.3

PEG ratio: 5.4 'A leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and electronic health record (EHR) software to ambulatory physicians, ATHN looks well positioned to benefit from the move towards SaaS-based offerings in the Healthcare IT market,' according to Morgan Stanley's Ricky Goldwasser. Source: Morgan Stanley EastGroup Properties Ticker: EGP

EPS growth: 16%

PE 2014: 47.8

PEG ratio: 2.7 EastGroup's warehouses are well positioned near population centres, as millennials increasingly shop online and want fast delivery,' according to Morgan Stanley's Van Edelson. Source: Morgan Stanley Facebook, Inc Ticker: FB

EPS growth: 45%

PE 2014: 47.8

PEG ratio: 0.8 The US Equity Strategy team identified this stock as an attractive growth name, based on its positive price momentum, positive sales growth, and positive free cash flow yield,' according to the research note. Source: Morgan Stanley Gilead Sciences Inc. Ticker: GILD

EPS growth: 71%

PE 2014: 12.9

PEG ratio: 0.2 'The recent launch of the Hepatitis C drug Sovaldi is driving a second new franchise for Gilead and contributing to the ~40% revenue CAGR we forecast for 2013-2016,' according to Morgan Stanley's Matthew Harrison. Source: Morgan Stanley Golar LNG Limited Ticker: GLNG

EPS growth: 43%

PE 2014: NM

PEG ratio: 64.3 'Global liquefaction capacity is expected to grow by 70% through 2020, creating demand for over $US30bn of investments in LNG shipping infrastructure in addition to the 110 new building vessels already under construction,' according to Morgan Stanley's Fotis Giannakouli . Source: Morgan Stanley Google Inc Ticker: GOOG EPS growth: 19%

PE 2014: 22.2

PEG ratio: 1.0 The US Equity Strategy team identified this stock as an attractive growth name, based on its positive price momentum, positive sales growth, and positive free cash flow yield,' according to the research note. Source: Morgan Stanley Helix Energy Solutions Ticker: HLX EPS growth: 33%

PE 2014: 12.3

PEG ratio: 0.3 Helix is a 'beneficiary of the secular trend of well intervention vessels displacing rigs for workover activity, as these vessels are meaningfully more efficient than rigs, and less expensive to construct,' according to Morgan Stanley's Ole Slorer. Source: Morgan Stanley Las Vegas Sands Corp. Ticker: LVS EPS growth: 13%

PE 2014: 17.9

PEG ratio: 1.4 'LVS is the best way to play the growth of Macau's 'mass market',' according to Morgan Stanley's Thomas Allen. Source: Morgan Stanley LinkedIn Corporation Ticker: LNKD EPS growth: 35%

PE 2014: 111.4

PEG ratio: 2.1 The US Equity Strategy team identified this stock as an attractive growth name, based on its positive price momentum, positive sales growth, and positive free cash flow yield,' according to the research note. Source: Morgan Stanley MasterCard Inc Ticker: MA EPS growth: 17%

PE 2014: 24.8

PEG ratio: 1.2 'MasterCard is a key beneficiary of the global secular shift of cash and checks to electronic forms of payments,' according to Morgan Stanley's Smittipon Srethapramote. 'This shift should be aided by increased adoption of mobile payments.' Source: Morgan Stanley Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Ticker: KORS EPS growth: 19%

PE 2014: 17.7

PEG ratio: 0.8 'We believe global store and eCommerce growth, category extensions and expansion, and Kors' accessible luxury price points should support a doubling of revenue by C2017e and a 19% 3-year EPS CAGR,' according to Morgan Stanley's Kimberly Greenberger. Source: Morgan Stanley Mobileye NV Ticker: MBLY EPS growth: 67%

PE 2014: 268.7

PEG ratio: 1.9 'In our view, MBLY is the only pure play on two of the fastest-growing, most powerful trends in the auto industry today: autonomous cars and software,' according to Morgan Stanley's Ravi Shanker. Source: Morgan Stanley Molina Healthcare Inc Ticker: MOH EPS growth: 54%

PE 2014: 23.6

PEG ratio: 0.3 'The company looks well positioned for long-term growth from 3 areas in the Medicaid space, including (1) expansion in lives, (2) dual-eligible members, and (3) the movement of new Medicaid populations into managed care or the expansion of existing programs,' according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Schenker. Source: Morgan Stanley Netflix Inc Ticker: NFLX EPS growth: 62%

PE 2014: 122.2

PEG ratio: 1.3 'The US streaming business should benefit from growing broadband connectivity, device proliferation, and strategic access to content,' according to Morgan Stanley's Benjamin Swinburne. 'Proven success in scaling the US and initial international markets provides a roadmap to success in newer markets.' Source: Morgan Stanley Nike Inc. Ticker: NKE EPS growth: 16%

PE 2014: 25.9

PEG ratio: 1.5 'Nike should see a sustainable uptick toward mid- to high-teens EPS growth as it applies successful strategies used in North America toward the world market,' according to Morgan Stanley's Jay Sole. 'The company benefits from the secular global trend of health and fitness, a rising international middle class, increased sport participation, and continued product innovation.' Source: Morgan Stanley NRG Yield Inc Ticker: SPLK EPS growth: NM%

PE 2014: NM

PEG ratio: NM Big Data is about garnering useful information from a broadening set of data types, data volumes, and data velocities. Splunk represents the largest pure play vendors addressing this Big Data opportunity, with an extensible platform for ingesting, storing, and analysing structured,' writes Morgan Stanley's Keith Weiss. Source: Morgan Stanley NXP Semiconductor NV Ticker: NXPI EPS growth: 26%

PE 2014: 13.9

PEG ratio: 0.4 'NXP Semiconductor should grow nearly 2x the rate of peers through 2016,' according to Morgan Stanley's Craig Hettenbach. 'Outsized growth for NXP should be supported by secular growth in the company's ID business (~30% of total sales), with both NFC (in mobile payments) and EMV (in chip-based cards) driving our estimate of a 16.5% revenue CAGR in that business segment.' Source: Morgan Stanley Old Dominion Freight Line INc Ticker: ODFL EPS growth: 19%

PE 2014: 23.3

PEG ratio: 1.1 'Less-than-truckload carrier whose low-cost status, strong service, and use of third-party logistics should continue to drive market share gains and significant long-term earnings growth outperformance relative to peers,' according to Morgan Stanley's William Greene. Source: Morgan Stanley Palo Alto Networks Inc Ticker: PANW EPS growth: 77%

PE 2014: 202.5

PEG ratio: 1.9 'With a platform built from the ground up to consolidate multiple security functionalities and deliver a more effective (and easier to manage) security framework, PANW has emerged as the clear share gainer in network security,' according to Morgan Stanley's Keith Weiss. Source: Morgan Stanley Perrigo Co. Ticker: PRGO EPS growth: 15%

PE 2014: 22.8

PEG ratio: 1.3 Perrigo is 'capitalising on private-label and generic market growth trends and launching new products to drive solid revenue and earnings growth prospects,' according to Morgan Stanley's David Risinger. Source: Morgan Stanley Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc Ticker: RRTS EPS growth: 20%

PE 2014: 15.6

PEG ratio: 0.6 Roadrunner is a 'smaller third-party logistics provider and a differentiated business model with attractive organic revenue growth opportunities, and margin expansion potential, in addition to potential for continued accretive M&A activity, according to Morgan Stanley's William Greene. Source: Morgan Stanley Salesforce.com Ticker: CRM EPS growth: 21%

PE 2014: 173.1

PEG ratio: 5.2 'With a SaaS-based application suite extending from Sales, to Customer Support, to Marketing, to Platform services, CRM remains one of the best positioned names in software to benefit from the increased shift of applications to the cloud, in our view,' according to Morgan Stanley's Keith Weiss. Source: Morgan Stanley SBA Communications Ticker: SBAC EPS growth: NM%

PE 2014: NM

PEG ratio: NM SBA will see 'strong secular growth trends driving by the demand for mobile data in the US and emerging markets,' according to Morgan Stanley's Simon Flannery. Source: Morgan Stanley ServiceNow Inc Ticker: NOW EPS growth: NM%

PE 2014: NM

PEG ratio: NM 'One of the strongest growth stories in Tech, on our forecasts, with revenue +63% Y/Y in Q214, while sales headcount growth of 60% in C2014e suggests that strong growth should persist for some time to come,' according to Morgan Stanley's Jennifer Lowe. Source: Morgan Stanley Splunk Inc Ticker: SPLK EPS growth: NM%

PE 2014: NM

PEG ratio: NM 'Big Data is about garnering useful information from a broadening set of data types, data volumes, and data velocities,' according to Morgan Stanley's Keith Weiss. 'Splunk represents the largest pure play vendors addressing this Big Data opportunity, with an extensible platform for ingesting, storing, and analysing structured,' writes Morgan Stanley's Keith Weiss. Source: Morgan Stanley Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Ticker: SPLK EPS growth: 35%

PE 2014: 39.8

PEG ratio: 0.9 It is 'the highest estimated growth rates in our coverage, as this natural/organic food retailer benefits from a secular shift to health and wellness, with growth in early stages, in our view,' according to Morgan Stanley's Vincent Sinisi. 'In the increasingly competitive food-at-home retail sector, we believe Sprouts' low-price produce is its key differentiator, one that is enabling strong comps and productive new store expansion.' Source: Morgan Stanley Starbucks Corp. Ticker: SBUX EPS growth: 19%

PE 2014: 28.3

PEG ratio: 1.3 'Starbucks is beginning to capitalise on recent acquisitions to boost sales outside of coffee (food, tea), which, combined with its lead in its digital platform, should drive continued comps momentum,' according to Morgan Stanley's John Glass. Source: Morgan Stanley Stratasys Ltd Ticker: SSYS EPS growth: 32%

PE 2014: 50.0

PEG ratio: 1.1 'New products and expanded distribution drive accelerated growth in the nascent 3D printing market,' according to Morgan Stanley's Scott Schmitz. 'The company 's 55% market share of professional units provides a strong foundation for recurring, high-margin materials revenue.' Source: Morgan Stanley Tableau Software Ticker: DATA EPS growth: 29%

PE 2014: NM

PEG ratio: 8.1 'We believe that with an easy-to-use, engaging, yet powerful visually-oriented data discovery tool, DATA is capitalising on that secular demand trend better than any other vendor in the market right now,' according to Morgan Stanley's Keith Weiss. Source: Morgan Stanley Tenet Healthcare Corp. Ticker: THC EPS growth: 56%

PE 2014: 36.6

PEG ratio: 0.3 Trenet is a 'well-established large-scale healthcare provider with a diverse geographic footprint and service offerings, which position the company well to capitalise on positive secular growth trends in the industry including healthcare reform, the ageing of the US population, and increased government spending on healthcare programs over the next few years,' according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Schenker. Source: Morgan Stanley U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. Ticker: SLCA EPS growth: 74%

PE 2014: 23.3

PEG ratio: 0.2 The company is a 'beneficiary of the secular increase in sand volumes used in oil & gas wells as operators continue to experiment with new completion techniques,' according to Morgan Stanley's Ole Slorer. Source: Morgan Stanley Veeva Systems Inc Ticker: VEEV EPS growth: 36%

PE 2014: 139.6

PEG ratio: 2.4 'A Vertical SaaS leader in the Life Sciences space, Veeva should be able to parlay its leadership in Sales Force Automation into new market segments like Data Management and Content Management, expanding its total addressable market and increasing the company's lead as the preferred Cloud provider for Life Sciences IT,' according to Morgan Stanley's Jennifer Lowe. Source: Morgan Stanley WhiteWave Foods Co Ticker: WWAV EPS growth: 24%

PE 2014: 35.3

PEG ratio: 1.3 'The combination of sustained 8-10% organic growth and 50-75 bps of annual margin expansion provides WWAV capacity to deliver peer-leading, mid-teens base business EBITDA growth over the next few years,' according to Morgan Stanley's Matthew Grainger. Source: Morgan Stanley Williams Companies, Inc Ticker: WMB EPS growth: 33%

PE 2014: 52.5

PEG ratio: 1.0 'With over$25 billion in capital projects, ~1.1-1.2x dividend coverage, and potential synergies from a pending merger Williams Partners and Access Midstream, WMB looks well positioned to sustain 15%-plus dividend growth,' according to Morgan Stanley's Brian Lasky. Source: Morgan Stanley Workday Ticker: WDAY EPS growth: NM

PE 2014: NM

PEG ratio: NM 'Success to date has come from HR software, but Financials now has over 100 customers and we see that business contributing more significantly in the coming years,' according to Morgan Stanley's Jennifer Lowe. Source: Morgan Stanley Abengoa Yield Plc. Ticker: ABY

EPS growth: NM

PE 2014: NM

