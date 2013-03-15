MORGAN STANLEY: These 20 Stocks Will Do Awesome For Years

Photo: Flickr / Eric Kilby

In the near-term, investors are having a tough time deciding how to position themselves with stocks near their all-time highs.But those thinking longer-term are probably more concerned about which stocks they should be in.



Morgan Stanley just published a massive 32-page report for its “20 For 2016,” a list of 20 stock picks.

“The main criterion is sustainability — of competitive advantages, business model, pricing power, cost efficiency, and growth,” the analysts wrote.

“We are taking a long term view,” they continued. “There was no prerequisite in our analysis that they be rated Overweight, nor specific assumptions about where we are in the economic cycle or any other valuation considerations. Our driving principle was to create a list of companies whose business models and market positions would be increasingly differentiated by 2016.”

We pulled the 20 stocks and highlighted the 5 year revenue and earnings growth rates. We also included one of the many reasons why the analysts picked each stock.

Amazon.com Ticker: AMZN Revenue Growth: 22% EPS Growth: 41% Sector: Consumer Discretionary 'Amazon.com has the largest scale in fulfillment assets of any retailer, online or offline.' Source: Morgan Stanley American Tower Ticker: AMT Revenue Growth: 10% EPS Growth: 29% Sector: Telecom Services 'We believe that LTE rollouts should continue to drive domestic lease volumes, as growth from overseas markets with more attractive lease-up opportunities provides upside.' Source: Morgan Stanley BlackRock Ticker: BLK Revenue Growth: 8% EPS Growth: 14% Sector: Financials 'We view BLK as a long-term winner in asset management due to its industry-leading ETF platform and strength in alternative and multi-asset classes.' Source: Morgan Stanley Calpine Ticker: CPN Revenue Growth: -1% EPS Growth: NM Sector: Utilities 'In both Texas and the Southeast, the value of Calpine's assets is not largely driven by natural gas prices (which in turn impact the cost to produce power), but is instead driven by the increasingly tight supply-demand balance in these markets.' Source: Morgan Stanley Canadian Pacific Railway Ticker: CP Revenue Growth: 8% EPS Growth: 29% Sector: Industrials ''Father of Precision Railroading' Hunter Harrison should drive 1,500 bps of margin improvement through 2016.' Source: Morgan Stanley Chevron Ticker: CVX Revenue Growth: -1% EPS Growth: -1% Sector: Energy 'In our view, Chevron has the best production growth profile from 2014-17 among majors, at a ~5% CAGR.' Source: Morgan Stanley Costco Wholesale Ticker: COST Revenue Growth: 8% EPS Growth: 12% Sector: Consumer Discretionary 'We believe the 'new normal' of economizing plays to Costco's strengths.' Source: Morgan Stanley Estée Lauder Ticker: EL Revenue Growth: 7% EPS Growth: 16% Sector: Consumer Staples 'Estée has leverage to the attractive and high growth beauty category, outsized margin expansion potential given cost savings and superior top-line growth, a better balance sheet, higher returns, and more strategic potential than peers, in our view.' Source: Morgan Stanley Gilead Sciences Ticker: GILD Revenue Growth: 14% EPS Growth: 23% Sector: Health Care 'Gilead is the leader in a wave of new therapies for Hepatitis C, which is among the few remaining new $5-10 billion pharmaceutical market opportunities.' Source: Morgan Stanley Honeywell International Ticker: HON Revenue Growth: 2% EPS Growth: 6% Sector: Industrials 'Honeywell has achieved best-in-class operating performance, yet the stock continues to trade at a discount to its best-in-class peers.' Source: Morgan Stanley JP Morgan Chase Ticker: JPM Revenue Growth: 3% EPS Growth: 11% Sector: Financials 'Share gains and improving efficiencies across businesses should drive higher ROA.' Source: Morgan Stanley Limited Brands Ticker: LTD Revenue Growth: 4% EPS Growth: 13% Sector: Consumer Discretionary 'We believe Victoria's Secret's intimate apparel US market share is just over 25%, with no other specialty competitor coming close.' Source: Morgan Stanley Monsanto Ticker: MON Revenue Growth: 7% EPS Growth: 17% Sector: Materials 'Monsanto is unique in that it is the only seeds and agriculture biotechnology pure play.' Source: Morgan Stanley News Corp Ticker: NWSA Revenue Growth: 5% EPS Growth: 18% Sector: Consumer Discretionary 'Following the spin-off by News Corp. this year of its publishing/Australian assets, we believe that the remaining company, Fox Group, is well positioned to benefit from rising global demand and monetization of content -- we think these are good businesses.' Source: Morgan Stanley Philip Morris International Ticker: PM Revenue Growth: 4% EPS Growth: 10% Sector: Consumer Staples 'PM benefits from significant geographic diversification, with exposure to emerging markets' growth and developed markets' high margins.' Source: Morgan Stanley RPM International Ticker: RPM Revenue Growth: 10% EPS Growth: 13% Sector: Materials 'RPM's Consumer segment includes household brand names such as Rust-Oleum (paints & DIY products), DAP (caulking), and Varathane (wood finishes). This segment represents 33% of total company revenues, of which 90% are in the US and Canada, making RPM the second-most exposed among the peer group to a rebound in residential investment.' Source: Morgan Stanley Starbucks Ticker: SBUX Revenue Growth: 13% EPS Growth: 20% Sector: Consumer Discretionary 'The domestic business (75% of overall profits) has seen consistent 7-10% SSS growth over the past three years and we expect it to continue at a mid-single- digit pace going forward, driven in part by the introduction of a higher-quality food menu following the acquisition of the La Boulange bakery.' Source: Morgan Stanley Symantec Ticker: SYMC Revenue Growth: 3% EPS Growth: 11% Sector: Technology 'After 19 acquisitions in the past 5 years, with limited rationalization of the acquired assets, we see significant opportunities for margin improvements ahead.' Source: Morgan Stanley Thermo Fisher Scientific Ticker: TMO Revenue Growth: 5% EPS Growth: 13% Sector: Healthcare 'As the largest Life Science Tools company globally, Thermo's extensive channel and broad product offering provides a superior position to capture share and layer in new products in efficient manner.' Source: Morgan Stanley Williams Companies Ticker: WMB Revenue Growth: -1% EPS Growth: 5% Sector: Energy 'WMB offers one of the most visible volume- driven midstream growth stories over the next several years within our coverage universe, with $9 billion in organic growth capital investment over the next two years alone underpinned by aggressive moves in recent quarters to establish a beachhead in the compelling northeast market (Marcellus and Utica shales).' Source: Morgan Stanley And about that stock market... Here's Why This Bull Market Could Continue For Years >

