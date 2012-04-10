MORGAN STANLEY PRESENTS: The 10 Best Stocks In America

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images
In its latest Investment Perspectives – North America research book, Morgan Stanley published its Best Ideas list.These are the 10 very best stocks money can buy in the U.S. based on “favourable risk-reward profiles” and “out-of-consensus thinking.”
The list has a few hot stocks and a few that have not entered in the headlines much as of late, but Morgan Stanley’s analysts see upsides in all of them.
Ticker: CBS
Recent Price: $33.33
Dividend Yield: 1.2%
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 14.2
Description: CBS is a mass media company. They were founded in 1986 and are based out of New York, New York.
Ticker: TDC
Recent Price: $68.10
Dividend Yield: N/A
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 25.8
Description: Teradata Corporation provides various data warehousing solutions. They are based out of Dayton, Ohio and were founded in 1979.
Ticker: TGT
Recent Price: $57.72
Dividend Yield: 2.2%
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 13.7
Description: Target Corporation is a general merchandise store that offers household essentials and various other products. They were founded in 1902 and are based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Ticker: UA
Recent Price: $95.53
Dividend Yield: 0.0%
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 41.9
Description: Under Armour designs and distributes apparel for men and women, including sporting equipment and athletic wear. They were founded in 1996 and are based in Baltimore, Maryland.
Ticker: AAPL
Recent Price: $633.68
Dividend Yield: N/A%
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 13.5
Description: Apple designs and sells mobile communications and media devices. AAPL is based out of Cupertino, California and was founded in 1976.
Ticker: RNR
Recent Price: $75.26
Dividend Yield: 1.4%
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 7.9
Description: RenassainceRe Holdings Ltd. provides insurance and reinsurance internationally. RNR is based out of Pembroke, Bermuda and was founded in 1993.
Ticker: BWA
Recent Price: $84.35
Dividend Yield: 0.0%
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 14.8
Description: BorgWarner manufactures and sells automotive systems and components, primarily for powertrain applications. They were founded in 1987 and are based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Ticker: UNP
Recent Price: $108.65
Dividend Yield: 2.3%
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 13.1
Description: Union Pacific is a railroad transportation company based in Omaha, Nebraska. They were founded in 1862.
Ticker: CTL
Recent Price: $38.52
Dividend Yield: 7.5
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 15.8
Description: CenturyLink offers telecommunications products throughout the United States. CenturyLink was founded in Monroe, Louisiana and was founded in 1968.
Ticker: SLB
Recent Price: $68.42
Dividend Yield: 1.6%
Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 15.5
Description: Schlumberger Limited develops solutions for oil and gas exploration and production industries. SLB was founded in 1926 and is based out of Houston, Texas.
