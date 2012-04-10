MORGAN STANLEY PRESENTS: The 10 Best Stocks In America

Miss America 2012

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In its latest Investment Perspectives – North America research book, Morgan Stanley published its Best Ideas list.These are the 10 very best stocks money can buy in the U.S. based on “favourable risk-reward profiles” and “out-of-consensus thinking.”



The list has a few hot stocks and a few that have not entered in the headlines much as of late, but Morgan Stanley’s analysts see upsides in all of them.

CBS Corp +2.0% Ticker: CBS Recent Price: $33.33 Dividend Yield: 1.2% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 14.2 Description: CBS is a mass media company. They were founded in 1986 and are based out of New York, New York. Source: Morgan Stanley Teradata +10.1% Ticker: TDC Recent Price: $68.10 Dividend Yield: N/A Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 25.8 Description: Teradata Corporation provides various data warehousing solutions. They are based out of Dayton, Ohio and were founded in 1979. Source: Morgan Stanley Target +10.9% Ticker: TGT Recent Price: $57.72 Dividend Yield: 2.2% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 13.7 Description: Target Corporation is a general merchandise store that offers household essentials and various other products. They were founded in 1902 and are based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Source: Morgan Stanley Under Armour +11.0% Ticker: UA Recent Price: $95.53 Dividend Yield: 0.0% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 41.9 Description: Under Armour designs and distributes apparel for men and women, including sporting equipment and athletic wear. They were founded in 1996 and are based in Baltimore, Maryland. Source: Morgan Stanley Apple +13.6% Ticker: AAPL Recent Price: $633.68 Dividend Yield: N/A% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 13.5 Description: Apple designs and sells mobile communications and media devices. AAPL is based out of Cupertino, California and was founded in 1976. Source: Morgan Stanley RenaissanceRe +15.6% Ticker: RNR Recent Price: $75.26 Dividend Yield: 1.4% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 7.9 Description: RenassainceRe Holdings Ltd. provides insurance and reinsurance internationally. RNR is based out of Pembroke, Bermuda and was founded in 1993. Source: Morgan Stanley BorgWarner +18.6% Ticker: BWA Recent Price: $84.35 Dividend Yield: 0.0% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 14.8 Description: BorgWarner manufactures and sells automotive systems and components, primarily for powertrain applications. They were founded in 1987 and are based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Source: Morgan Stanley Union Pacific +21.5% Ticker: UNP Recent Price: $108.65 Dividend Yield: 2.3% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 13.1 Description: Union Pacific is a railroad transportation company based in Omaha, Nebraska. They were founded in 1862. Source: Morgan Stanley

CenturyLink +29.8% Ticker: CTL Recent Price: $38.52 Dividend Yield: 7.5 Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 15.8 Description: CenturyLink offers telecommunications products throughout the United States. CenturyLink was founded in Monroe, Louisiana and was founded in 1968. Source: Morgan Stanley Schlumberger +38.8% Ticker: SLB Recent Price: $68.42 Dividend Yield: 1.6% Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 15.5 Description: Schlumberger Limited develops solutions for oil and gas exploration and production industries. SLB was founded in 1926 and is based out of Houston, Texas. Source: Morgan Stanley Not to be outdone... GOLDMAN SACHS: The 20 Best Stocks In The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.