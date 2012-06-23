Caregiver Allegedly Forged Checks From A Nearly Blind Elderly Veteran

Photo: Fox News

A caregiver for a 78-year-old army veteran was arrested after allegedly forging $880 worth of her client’s checks, police say.Morgan Musgrave, 23, of Deep Creek, Fla., had been an employee of Granny Nannies, a home health care company, and her first and only client was 78-year-old Lloyd Young, reports Colleen Hogan from Fox News.



Young, who is nearly blind, relied on Musgrave to help him write checks. She allegedly broke this trust and took some checks out of the book while he wasn’t looking, he told Hogan.

In his response to Musgrave’s arrest, Young told NBC, “This is terrible to say. Don’t trust anyone anymore.”

Unfortunately, Young’s story is nothing out of the ordinary as cases of elder financial abuse abound.

Seniors lost more than $2.9 billion to scammers in 2011, according to a MetLife report, a figure that’s up 12 per cent since 2008 and would most likely be higher if all fraud was actually reported.

In an effort to protect vulnerable Americans, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has launched a task force that will seek input on better ways to help seniors decide whom to trust as they seek help managing finances.

Information on how to submit your input to the CFPB can be found here.

DON’T MISS: These facts will make you terrified to buy drugs online >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.