Morgan Freeman is lending his voice to Google's GPS navigation system

Universal Pictures Morgan Freeman as God in ‘Evan Almighty.’

It seems like it was only a matter of time before the man who’s been the calming, trustworthy voice for everything from the narration of penguins’ lives to God got his latest role.

Morgan Freeman is finally a GPS navigation voice.

The actor will be lending his reassuring voice to Google’s app Waze. Well, for a limited time.

It’s all a bit of marketing magic for his new movie “London Has Fallen” (out March 4). In the movie, he plays the vice president, so when you select Freeman as your GPS guide on Waze, he will address you as if you’re POTUS.

Here’s how to select Freeman. After opening Waze, click Settings>Sound>Voice Language>Morgan Freeman.

Then get ready for the majesty that is Morgan Freeman telling you how to get to the highway.

