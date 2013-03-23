Morgan Freeman Visited The Large Hadron Collider — Where They Found The God Particle

Morgan Freeman visited the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) tunnel yesterday, where CERN scientists discovered the the “God Particle,” a type of Higgs Boson.



Freeman visited the LHC before hosting the Fundamental Physics Prize ceremony in Geneva, where the seven scientists working on the Higgs Boson were honored. Freeman also hosted a Science Channel show on the Higgs, Through The Wormhole, which premiered March 20 and will be replayed March 27.

US actor Morgan Freeman visited the LHC tunnel yesterday before hosting the Fundamental Physics Prize ceremony in Geneva

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.