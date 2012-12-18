The Morgan Freeman Statement criticising The Media After School Shooting Is A Hoax

Over the weekend a short statement, apparently written by actor Morgan Freeman, began to spread widely on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit.



The statement criticised the media for the way they portrayed the killings. Given Freeman’s interest in political discourse, it was pretty easy to imagine in his voice:

Photo: via The Atlantic Wire

However, it turns out Freeman never actually wrote the post.

In an article published by yesterday, Freeman’s agent told The Wrap’s Todd Cunningham that he had never made a statement on the shooting, and they were searching for the real author.

So who was the post by? The Inquisitr did some digging and found a Reddit thread that attributes the essay to “Mark from Vancouver” — and says the story was attributed to Morgan in a bid to make it go viral.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.